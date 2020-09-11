A Soda Springs High School football player has tested positive for COVID-19, prompting the school to cancel the Cardinals' Saturday home game against New Plymouth.
According to Soda Springs head football coach Colter Evans, the Cardinals have been in self-isolation since Wednesday, when the player's test results came back positive for COVID-19.
The team will be out of self-isolation and back practicing on Sept. 21, two weeks after any team members had contact with the player who tested positive.
"We had a kid that had symptoms and was sent home from practice Monday," Evans said. "We continued to practice through the week. On Wednesday, he tested positive and the school retroactively dated (the quarantine) to Monday."
Evans confirmed that so far, no other Soda Springs players have tested positive.
The Cardinals' non-conference game against New Plymouth, which was itself a makeup game after the Pilgrims' scheduled contest against McCall-Donnelly was canceled because of COVID fears, is unlikely to be rescheduled.
Soda Springs is working to reschedule its game next week against Aberdeen, a conference opponent.
"The (high school's) administration has done everything to keep us playing and get us back as fast as we can," Evans said.
The Cardinals' volleyball team is also in self-isolation after a player tested positive for COVID-19, coach Shawnae Somsen confirmed to the Idaho State Journal.
The volleyball team is scheduled to be out of self-isolation next week in time to travel to Malad for a match on Thursday.