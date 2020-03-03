Soda Springs High School cowboy Dustin Thompson signed a letter of intent Tuesday afternoon to steer wrestle, team rope and calf rope at Central Wyoming College.
The senior was last year's District 8 all-around champion before finishing 12th in the all-around standings at the state finals. He finished second in steer wrestling at the state finals to earn a trip to the national finals, where he finished 22nd in the field of 113.
Thompson will join the Rustlers next season in Riverton.
“I am really excited to have the opportunity to rodeo at the collegiate level," Thompson said. "Having met my future coaches, I feel that they will hold me to a high standard that will help me to become a better cowboy that may someday be able compete in the professional circuit. I would like to thank my family and dad specifically as they have sacrificed an immeasurable amount of time and money to make this day possible.”
“Dustin is one of the hardest-working kids I’ve seen in the rodeo world," District 8 Rodeo President Troy Lloyd said. "An up-and coming-star. He’s always up early, riding horses, doing chores. He’s dependable when asked to do anything, always doing what it takes to become better. One of his greatest strengths is his willingness to help others, especially young kids, and you just don’t see that quality in most kids these days.”
Rustlers coach Drew Schrock said, “From my first impression, I was taken with Dustin’s passion about rodeo. His commitment and excitement about rodeo is infectious. Dustin is exactly what you look for when you are college coach. His personality and talent will be a real asset to our program. We are excited to get a good cowboy and a good student in our Rustler program.”