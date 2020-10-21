The West Side boys punched their ticket to the 2A State Championships by finishing second behind perennial state title contender Soda Springs. The Cardinals finished with 20 points, followed by the Pirates (53), host Bear Lake (81) and Malad (88).
West Side put three of its competitors in the top 10, led by Brentan Noreen, who was the bronze medalist and crossed the finish line in 17:27. Braydn Noreen was eighth (17:59) and Samuel Beutler ninth (18:22) for the Pirates.
Rounding out the team scorers for the Pirates were Grant Clawson (17th, 19:35) and Brennon Winward (18th, 19:36).
In the girls field, it was also battle between 14th-time reigning 2A champion Soda Springs and Bear Lake. The Cardinals edged the Bears, 36-40, while West Side was third (71) and Malad fourth (75).
Unfortunately for the Lady Pirates, they would have qualified for state in any other district, coach Stacey Olsen asserted. In fact, Olsen is confident West Side would be good enough to win a team trophy at state — awarded to the top four squads — and that was also the case a year ago.
The Pirates do have a pair of individual qualifiers in freshman phenom Aubrie Barzee and returning all-state performer Ashlyn Willis. Barzee was the silver medalist (20:27), while Willis finished seventh. Barzee has won a handful of meets this fall.
“Aubrie always comes in mentally tough,” Olsen said. “She came (into the season) with some natural talent, but the beautiful thing about Aubrie is that she’s an excellent racer. So, she’s always mentally tough and she always wants to be in the mix ... she wants to go after it no matter what’s going on. I know she hasn’t felt well a couple of times, but she still just digs in and goes for it.”
Other athletes factoring into the team score for the Lady Pirates were Keziah Westover (15th, 22:20), Eliza Olson (23rd, 23:36) and Sadie Waite (24th, 23:43).
Bear Lake’s Elise Kelsey was the medalist in the girls competition (19:32), while Carter McCullough of Soda Springs prevailed on the boys side (17:09). Kelsey and Barzee have beaten each other at least three times apiece this season.