GIRLS SOCCER
5A STATE TOURNAMENT
HIGHLAND 7, KUNA 1
At Lake City High School, Highland bounced back from an early Kuna goal to blow out the Kavemen.
“It was the best game we’ve played all year,” Highland coach Korbie Vaughan said. “My girls were just on fire. They were moving the ball well, they had great possession and teamwork.”
Five different players scored for the Rams, with Saydree Bell getting a hat trick and Abby Satterfield, Alyssa Spoklie, Addi McCulloch and Kayzee Vaughan adding the other tallies.
The Rams will play undefeated Boise, the top seed from District 3, in the semifinals Friday at 11:30 a.m.
4A STATE TOURNAMENT
PRESTON 2, CANYON RIDGE 1
At Hillcrest, Addison Moser gave Preston a 2-0 lead and the Indians hung on to advance to the 4A state semifinals.
“You’re always a little nervous with the first game, how the nerves are going to be, but we have a very experienced team,” Preston coach Brandon Lyon said. “A lot of them have been here two years ago as sophomores. Once we got settled, the girls really played well.”
Moser opened the scoring in the first half and slotted home a penalty kick early in the second — her 20th and 21st goals of the season — to give Preston its lead.
”We really did a good job of creating some chances,” Lyon said. “All in all, the girls played really well for the first game in the state tournament. It’s good to get the first round out of the way, good to move on to Day 2.”The Indians play Columbia on Friday at Hillcrest at 3 p.m.
3A STATE TOURNAMENT
MARSH VALLEY 3, TIMBERLAKE 0
In Post Falls, Cami Harris had a pair of goals and Abby Marshall had a score to secure a smooth Marsh Valley victory.
“They believe they’re underdogs this year,” said Marsh Valley coach Rachelle Gilbert. “We lost nine seniors last year so everyone on the team thinks they’re these underdogs. But all of these kids don’t realize their potential yet — which is the fun part.”
Marsh Valley (15-3-1) plays Sugar-Salem Friday at 3 p.m. in Post Falls.
BOYS SOCCER
4A STATE TOURNAMENT
CANYON RIDGE 5, CENTURY 2
At Bonneville, Century led 2-1 at halftime, but collapsed in the second half to fall to the loser’s bracket.
“We go to the second half, energy is there, everybody is focused, and then (Canyon Ridge) hit a corner straight in,” Century coach Jamshid Roomiany said. “We gave them an easy goal, and that’s when I think we fell apart.”
Century center back Evan Yost picked up his second yellow card shortly thereafter, and down to 10 men and with their defensive leader out, the Diamondbacks struggled.
First-half goals by Kam Murdock and Garret Surmelis, the latter a 35-yard volley that Roomiany called “maybe the goal of the tournament,” had given Century the lead at the break.
The Diamondbacks will play Caldwell in a loser-out game Friday at 11 a.m.
BLACKFOOT 3, CALDWELL 1
At Bonneville, Frankie Garcia scored two first-half goals and Blackfoot beat the two-time defending state champions.
“They’re excited,” Blackfoot coach Liam Pope said about his players. “They’re not so much excited that we beat Caldwell — although they were what was advertised — but I think was more important to get that first win at state, and that it was against a good program just adds icing to the cake.”
Garcia scored in the first three minutes of the game for Blackfoot before converting a penalty later in the half.
Caldwell pulled a goal back in the second half to get to 2-1, but Gabe Batacan finished off a counterattack for the Broncos with under 10 minutes to go to put the game away.
The Broncos will play Canyon Ridge in the state semifinals Friday at 3 p.m.
3A STATE TOURNAMENT
SUN VALLEY COMMUNITY 2, AMERICAN FALLS 1
In Post Falls, American Falls matched up against Sun Valley Community for the third-straight season in the state tournament. And, just like the other two occasions, the Beavers couldn’t come out on top.
“I think we had some nerves the first half,” American Falls assistant coach Caroline Wight said. “We haven’t been able to get past Community — and it’s been close the last three years.”
Sun Valley Community netted an early goal then added another about 15 minutes before halftime. Adolfo Alvarez scored for the Beavers in the second half, but American Falls couldn’t find the equalizer.
American Falls plays McCall-Donnelly on Friday at 1 p.m. in Post Falls.