BOYS SOCCER
4A STATE TOURNAMENT
CALDWELL 4, CENTURY 2
At Bonneville, Century's season ended with a loss to the two-time defending state champions, Caldwell, which rode an early 3-0 lead to a consolation-bracket victory.
"I'm a little bit disappointed. But that's all we really had. We did our best and we did not lose to bad teams," said Century coach Jamshid Roomiany. "We played our game, but they had some superstars that made a difference."
The Diamondbacks netted their two goals in the second half, pulling within striking distance of an equalizer. But, with about a minute to play, Caldwell put the match on ice with its fourth score.
For Century, seniors Brayden Stouse and Will Stilling netted goals in their final high school game.
"Caldwell is a really, really good team," Roomiany said. "However, our team, I don't think we played bad soccer. It was an even game and Caldwell's players, they made a difference."
Century ended the season with a 10-3-2 record.
3A STATE TOURNAMENT
MCCALL-DONNELLY 3, AMERICAN FALLS 1
At Post Falls, a snow-covered field created miserable conditions as American Falls' season ended with a 3-1 loss to McCall-Donnelly.
"It was a horrendous day to play soccer," American Falls assistant coach Caroline Wight. "But both teams are playing in the same snow, so you can't complain too much. But it was difficult. The boys would come off the field and they couldn't speak. They were just, like, frozen."
McCall-Donnelly took a 2-0 lead into halftime and both teams managed a goal in the final 10 minutes of regulation – including a score from American Falls' Julio Lopez.
According to Wight, American Falls controlled the game, played offense for more time and out-shot McCall-Donnelly. Regardless, nothing would budge.
"It was definitely on (their) half most of the time," she said. "We just had a hard time adjusting to the snow. We had lots of shots on goal. They just didn't go in."
American Falls ended the season with a an 0-2 record in the state tournament.
GIRLS SOCCER
5A STATE TOURNAMENT
BOISE 1, HIGHLAND 0
At Post Falls, Highland was shut out by the undefeated Boise Brave.
The Rams will now head to the third-place game of the 5A state tournament, which has been delayed because of snow in the area. Highland will play the loser of Monday's game between Timberline and Rocky Mountain on Tuesday at Canyon Ridge.
3A STATE TOURNAMENT
MARSH VALLEY vs. SUGAR-SALEM (POSTPONED)
Marsh Valley's scheduled state semifinal game against Sugar-Salem was postponed because of excess snow. It is scheduled to be made up Saturday morning at 9 a.m.