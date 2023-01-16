Rylie Edlefsen Snake River

Snake River guard Rylie Edlefsen tries to drive past a Teton defender during Saturday's game.

 Kyle Riley/For the Journal

Sometime Saturday afternoon, Mark Edlefesen popped into his daughter, Rylie’s, bedroom. Later that evening, Rylie and her Snake River club faced a matchup with Teton, their second meeting this season. In the first, Rylie torched the Timberwolves for 31 points, a scoring deluge that helped the Panthers earn their sixth win of the year.

Wondering what Teton might do differently this time, Mark asked Rylie a question: “What if they box-and-one you?”

Rylie Edlefsen Snake River

Snake River guard Rylie Edlefsen brings the ball up the court during Saturday's game against Teton.

Greg Woods is a sports reporter at the Idaho State Journal. Follow him on Twitter at GregWWoods.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.