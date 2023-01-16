Sometime Saturday afternoon, Mark Edlefesen popped into his daughter, Rylie’s, bedroom. Later that evening, Rylie and her Snake River club faced a matchup with Teton, their second meeting this season. In the first, Rylie torched the Timberwolves for 31 points, a scoring deluge that helped the Panthers earn their sixth win of the year.
Wondering what Teton might do differently this time, Mark asked Rylie a question: “What if they box-and-one you?”
“And I was like, you know, that might happen,” Rylie said with a laugh. “So we start the game and that girl is on me. I go, oh shoot, we were right.”
What Teton did to Edlefsen that evening, well, other teams are catching on to the approach. In the first half of the game, a 57-37 Snake River win, Timberwolf guard Grace Hogan stuck on Edlefsen like a sticker on a toddler’s t-shirt. Hogan’s teammates formed a box around the lane. It was a box-and-one defense, the kind of defense you roll out when you’re determined — hellbent — on making anybody else on the other team beat you. It’s a daring strategy, considering the openings it leaves for the other four players, but that’s the risk coaches are willing to run when they respect a certain player enough.
The more Edlefsen racks up numbers that border on absurd, the more she faces defenses that react accordingly. Last month, in the Panthers’ loss to cross-town rival Blackfoot, the Broncos sent forward Marlee Pieper — Edlefesen’s cousin — to hound her. In her city and outside it, Edlefsen is playing so well she’s making things harder on herself, putting up the kind of outings that prompt opposing defenses to try things they never have before.
It’s tested the mettle of Edlefsen, a 5-foot-7 junior guard: How do I react to this defense? Do I press? Do I back off? It’s a bit like pushing the gas and hitting the brakes for Edlefsen, a 3A all-state selection last winter who has to find the right times to make the right plays.
So she’s picked up on a couple skills to strike the balance. One is this: Change of pace. “If you just go at one speed and you're trying to get open, it's really hard,” Edlefsen said. “So you can kinda lull the defender to sleep and then burst to get the ball. It makes it a lot easier.” She did so plenty in Saturday’s game. On a couple occasions, she curled around the corner, convincing Hogan she was out of the play, only to come surging around the perimeter to make a catch. On another, after two Panthers misfired on 3-pointers, she corralled a long rebound and splashed a triple.
Then there’s the part of Edlefsen’s game that might take you a thousand tries to guess she has in her arsenal: Her post game. Again, she’s 5-foot-7, which doesn’t make her a forward. It doesn’t even make her one of her team’s bigger players. But she’s strong enough to make it work.
She didn’t exactly get many chances to display it in Saturday’s game — she was limited to six points, thanks to Teton’s box-and-one defense and general airtight pressure — but on one chance, she caught a post entry pass. She reverse pivoted to face up, then stepped through to the basket. Foul. She went to the free throw line, where she sank 1 of 2 shots.
Turns out, Edlefsen has discovered a secret about post offense: It’s another way to isolate the defense when she’s being harrassed. If opposing players collapse, well, there’s a price to pay.
“I’ve worked on my strength a lot,” Edlefsen said. “I'm in the weight room a lot so I can post up on those girls and get the shots that I need. And if they end up collapsing on me, I can always kick it out to my teammates who can knock it down.”
“You have to understand something about Riley: She's an incredibly hard worker. She is always looking for ways to improve,” Mark Edlefsen said, “and try to figure out where she can get an advantage. She's only 5-7, right? But she has a really strong lower body…So we work on her post game a little bit, just so she has some footwork and some moves down low.”
Edlefsen’s is already a remarkable story. She’s played varsity since her freshman year, when head coach Jeff Steadman noticed her strong fundamentals, her physical advantages, even as an incoming freshman. “She was just ready to play, and it's rare to find freshmen that way,” Steadman said. “But she was one of them.” Then, as a sophomore, she led Snake River to a third-place finish at the 3A state tournament, where she was named a first-team all-tournament player by Idahosports.com.
That’s the thing about that tournament, though. The Panthers bowed out of the winner’s bracket with a semifinal loss to the Timberwolves. Edlefsen logged just seven points, an uncharacteristically low total for her, even as an underclassman. In the days that followed, it hit her like a Mack truck. “I was in a dark place,” Edlefsen said. She had set a goal to win Snake River a state championship. She fell short on that front.
Which is why, 10 months later, she felt so fired up to play Teton again. She handed the Timberwolves 31 points and a loss. A month later, they replied with a box-and-one defense — a badge of honor, a hardline approach, an announcement to the rest of the state that Edlefsen has arrived. Now she’s found the patience to handle those defenses, and for the rest of Snake River’s opponents, that might be the scariest part of it all.
