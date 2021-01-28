Snake River kept rolling along as the top team in 3A, receiving every first-place vote in this week's boys basketball media poll.
The Panthers ran their record to 14-1 to maintain their unanimous status. Marsh Valley dropped two spots to fourth in the 3A poll.
Pocatello's losses to Century and Thunder Ridge last week shook up the 4A poll, as the Indians fell from first to fourth. Century took advantage, receiving two first-place votes moving up from fourth into second, behind Middleton.
Preston received two votes to barely hang on to a place in the "others receiving votes" category.
West Side remained third in 2A, and the local 1A DII teams also held their places, with North Gem third and Rockland fifth in that classification.
CLASS 5A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Meridian (10) 8-0 54 1
2. Madison (1) 14-3 41 2
3. Rigby 12-3 28 t-4
4. Thunder Ridge 13-3 27 3
5. Lake City 10-4 12 t-4
Others receiving votes: Rocky Mountain 3.
CLASS 4A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Middleton (7) 12-3 49 2
2. Century (2) 11-3 32 4
3. Jerome (2) 13-2 24 3
4. Pocatello 11-4 21 1
5. Columbia 11-2 20 —
Others receiving votes: Hillcrest 8, Bishop Kelly 6, Lakeland 3, Preston 2.
CLASS 3A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Snake River (11) 14-1 55 1
2. Teton 11-4 32 3
3. South Fremont 11-5 29 4
4. Marsh Valley 12-5 23 2
5. Fruitland 9-6 17 5
Others receiving votes: Priest River 9.
CLASS 2A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. North Fremont (10) 14-0 53 1
2. St. Maries 12-0 43 2
3. West Side 11-1 26 3
4. Ambrose 12-1 19 4
5. Valley (1) 14-1 18 5
Others receiving votes: Melba 5, Nampa Christian 1.
CLASS 1A DIVISION I
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Lapwai (9) 10-3 53 1
2. Oakley (1) 12-2 42 2
3. Lakeside 10-1 30 3
4. Prairie 10-3 20 5
5. Victory Charter (1) 13-3 13 —
Others receiving votes: Riverstone 5, Kamiah 2.
CLASS 1A DIVISION II
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Garden Valley (10) 14-1 53 1
2. Watersprings (1) 16-2 43 2
3. North Gem 14-2 30 3
4. Dietrich 11-3 23 4
5. Rockland 14-4 11 5
Others receiving votes: Deary 5.