THOMAS – For the first time in his Head Coaching Career at Snake River High School, Jeb Harrison had a team score 50 points in a game. For only the second time in six tries, had one of Harrison’s teams even won their season opener.
That was then. This is now.
On Friday night, Harrison’s Snake River Panthers scored on the first eight possessions, (every possession of the game if you discount the two plays at the end when they were running out the clock), meaning that they have yet been forced to punt the ball or turn the ball over on downs.
The Panthers did it with a crushing and punishing running game that featured senior running back Carson Hawker punishing the Kimberly Bulldogs up the middle with chunks of yardage and senior running back Zach Stailey, who gave the Panthers an outside game that they have lacked since Treyton Young graduated a couple of years ago.
Both runners had exemplary games and both are worthy of a mention as the player of the week in Bingham County for their efforts.
When needed, senior quarterback Cole Gilbert came up with big throws and runs that kept drives alive all through the contest that featured 97 points between the two teams, big play after big play, and a total of 14 touchdowns and resembled a track meet in the spring rather than a football game in the fall.
It was more like a video game than a real football game, but all the kudos go to Snake River for being prepared for this opener and capitalizing on every opportunity. It was definitely a win worth remembering for a while to come.