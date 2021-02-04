Snake River remained the No. 1 team in 3A in the most recent boys basketball state media poll, but the Panthers are no longer unanimous after suffering their second loss of the season.
Snake River still took seven out of 10 first-place votes. Marsh Valley, the team that beat the Panthers on Wednesday, picked up one first-place vote and moved from fourth to third.
Elsewhere in the polls, local teams continued to influence the 4A rankings. Century fell from second to fourth, Preston was the first team outside the top five and Pocatello received a solitary vote to hold onto its place in the “others receiving votes” category.
West Side dropped a place from third to fourth in the 2A poll, while North Gem stayed third in the 1A DII poll. Rockland just missed a spot in those rankings, receiving six votes to place the Bulldogs just outside the top five.
CLASS 5A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Meridian (10) 12-0 50 1
2. Madison 16-3 33 2
3. Thunder Ridge 15-3 33 4
4. Lake City 12-5 10 5
5. Rocky Mountain 10-2 9 —
Others receiving votes: Rigby 7, Post Falls 6, Eagle 2.
CLASS 4A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Middleton (8) 14-3 48 1
2. Columbia (2) 14-2 28 5
3. Jerome 15-2 24 3
4. Century 12-4 22 2
5. Hillcrest 12-6 12 —
Others receiving votes: Preston 7, Bishop Kelly 5, Lakeland 3, Pocatello 1.
CLASS 3A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Snake River (7) 15-2 45 1
2. Teton (1) 14-4 35 2
3. Marsh Valley (1) 14-5 29 4
4. South Fremont 12-6 19 3
5. Fruitland (1) 11-6 17 5
Others receiving votes: Priest River 4, Bonners Ferry 1.
CLASS 2A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. North Fremont (8) 16-0 48 1
2. St. Maries (2) 14-0 42 2
3. Ambrose 15-1 26 4
4. West Side 13-2 21 3
5. Valley 16-2 8 5
Others receiving votes: Melba 3, Nampa Christian 2.
CLASS 1A DIVISION I
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Lapwai (9) 11-3 47 1
2. Oakley (1) 15-2 40 2
3. Lakeside 11-2 29 3
4. Prairie 12-3 16 4
5. Victory Charter 15-3 7 5
Others receiving votes: Riverstone 6, Genesee 2, Liberty Charter 2, Raft River 1.
CLASS 1A DIVISION II
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Garden Valley (9) 16-1 49 1
2. Watersprings (1) 16-2 40 2
3. North Gem 17-2 30 3
4. Dietrich 13-4 16 4
5. Deary 12-1 8 —
Others receiving votes: Rockland 6, Salmon River 1.