POCATELLO — For the Snake River Panthers softball team, the goal was simple: win and you’re in.
Coach Kay Martin’s squad had one final hurdle to clear to reach the state tournament. Unfortunately for the Panthers, the task — in the form of the Gooding Senators, who rattled off an impressive 21 consecutive wins prior to consecutive losses to Filer earlier this week — proved to be insurmountable. The Panthers’ season came to an end following a 13-3 defeat to the Senators on Saturday afternoon at O.K. Ward Park in Pocatello.
Lyndsie Larsen towed the rubber for the Panthers to start the game. After a scoreless first inning, fielding issues by the Panthers yielded two runs to the Senators in the top half of the second inning. Madi Kulhanek took advantage of the first fielding error on a hard-hit ball to right field and scored an inside-the-park homerun. A wild pitch later led to a second run for the Senators.
The third inning proved to be even worse for Snake River, as Larsen yielded five runs on six hits and a walk, giving Gooding a 7-0 lead after the top half of the third.
The Panthers fought back in the bottom half of the frame, shaving three runs off the deficit and bringing the Snake River crowd back to life. The two-out rally began with Caselle Howell smacking a hard line drive for a single. Maecie White then reached first after bunting and beating out the throw. Halle Leavitt drove her teammates home by belting a double to deep center before Larsen singled to drive in Leavitt, leaving the score at 7-3 heading into the fourth inning.
While the inning gave the Panthers new life, it would prove to be the only time they would score in the contest.
Gooding tacked on three insurance runs in the fifth inning and another two in the seventh, ultimately winning the contest 13-3 to head to the state championship tournament.
Larsen pitched 4 2/3 innings, giving up nine earned runs on 13 hits. She also gave up five walks and struck out seven. Leavitt spelled Larsen for the final 2 1/3 innings, giving up two runs on three hits, walking none and striking out three.
Caselle Howell went 3 for 4 for the Panthers and scored a run. Leavitt was 1 for 2 with two RBIs and a run scored, and also walked twice.
Snake River finishes the season 11-10.