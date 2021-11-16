In one of the most tightly-contested conferences in 3A, Marsh Valley came out on top with Snake River getting into the playoffs and American Falls finishing third.
Here are the top players from 3A District 5.
PLAYER OF THE YEAR
QB/FS/P Cole Gilbert, Sr. (Snake River)
The Panthers quarterback and free safety kept Snake River in a number of games this season. He had over 1,000 yards passing and 500 yards on the ground, accounting for 16 total touchdowns.
OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR
QB Hunter Roche, Sr. (Marsh Valley)
The Marsh Valley quarterback was probably the best pure passer in the district. Often finding stellar receiver Payton Howe, he threw for 800 yards and seven touchdowns while rushing for over 300 yards and scoring a half-dozen times on the ground.
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR
LB Michael Belnap, Sr. (Marsh Valley)
A dominating linebacker, Belnap was the heart and soul of the Eagles’ defense. The senior led Marsh Valley with 80 tackles and a quartet of tackles for loss. Belnap, too, had an interception and recovered a pair of fumbles.
