Snake River quarterback Cole Gilbert

Snake River quarterback Cole Gilbert runs the ball against Blackfoot.

 Kyle Riley/For the Journal

In one of the most tightly-contested conferences in 3A, Marsh Valley came out on top with Snake River getting into the playoffs and American Falls finishing third.

Here are the top players from 3A District 5.

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

QB/FS/P Cole Gilbert, Sr. (Snake River)

The Panthers quarterback and free safety kept Snake River in a number of games this season. He had over 1,000 yards passing and 500 yards on the ground, accounting for 16 total touchdowns.

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

QB Hunter Roche, Sr. (Marsh Valley)

The Marsh Valley quarterback was probably the best pure passer in the district. Often finding stellar receiver Payton Howe, he threw for 800 yards and seven touchdowns while rushing for over 300 yards and scoring a half-dozen times on the ground.

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

LB Michael Belnap, Sr. (Marsh Valley)

A dominating linebacker, Belnap was the heart and soul of the Eagles’ defense. The senior led Marsh Valley with 80 tackles and a quartet of tackles for loss. Belnap, too, had an interception and recovered a pair of fumbles.

FIRST-TEAM OFFENSE

QB

Hunter Roche, Sr. (Marsh Valley)

RB

Carson Hawker, Sr. (Snake River)

Michael Belnap, Sr. (Marsh Valley)

TE

Alexis Rios, Sr, (AF)

WR

Payton Howe, Sr. (MV)

Rylan Anderson, Sr. (SR)

OL

Braxton Kunz, Sr. (AF)

Easton Branson, Sr. (MV)

Hunter McQuivey, Sr. (MV)

Josh Curzon, Jr. (SR)

Ben Matthews, Jr. (SR)

FIRST-TEAM DEFENSE

DL

Hudson Jones, Sr. (MV)

Lance Hunter, Sr. (SR)

Hunter McQuivey, Sr. (MV)

OLB/DE

Keegan Ashley, Sr. (SR)

Hunter Roche, Sr. (MV)

LB

Michael Belanp, Sr. (MV)

Bradley Belnap, Jr. (MV)

DB

Payton Howe, Sr. (MV)

Danny Wray, Sr. (SR)

FS

Cole Gilbert, Sr. (SR)

Paddy Harwood, Sr. (AF)

Punter

Cole Gilbert, Sr. (SR)

Kicker

Andy Serna, So. (SR)

SECOND-TEAM OFFENSE

QB

Cole Gilbert, Sr. (SR)

RB

Zach Stailey, Sr. (SR)

Josh Smith, Jr. (AF)

Bradley Belnap, Jr. (MV)

TE

Titan Martin, Jr. (SR)

WR

Jace Mortenson, Sr. (SR)

Alex Vaughan, Jr. (MV)

OL

Sam Ortega, Sr. (AF)

Dalton Bowman, Sr. (MV)

Grayson Sorensen, Sr. (MV)

Kade England, Jr. (SR)

Andru Quezada, Jr. (SR)

SECOND-TEAM DEFENSE

DL

Bailey Brock, So. (MV)

Josh Curzon, Jr. (SR)

Easton Branson, Sr. (MV)

OLB/DE

Colby Hansen, Sr. (SR)

Alexis Ruins, Sr. (AF)

Brandley Benson, Sr. (MV)

LB

Colton Jensen, Sr. (SR)

Jayden Kepner, , Sr. (MV)

DB

Josh Smith, Jr. (AF)

Alex Vaughan, Jr. (MV)

FS

Corbridge Bastain, So. (MV)

Zach Stailey, Sr. (SR)

Punter

Bradley Belnap, Jr.

Kicker

Bryan Cervantex, So. (AF)