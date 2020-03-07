SATURDAY
4A state tournament
PRESTON 59, MOSCOW 43
3A state tournament
SNAKE RIVER 47, KELLOGG 42
Snake River won the 3A consolation championship Saturday, beating Kellogg 47-42 at Meridian High School.
It's the Panthers' fourth state tournament trophy in the last five years.
Snake River (15-10) established itself in the second quarter, outscoring the Wildcats 11-3 to take a 16-14 lead into halftime. The Panthers outscored their opponent 30-28 in the final two quarters.
Snake River's Michael Ibarra scored a team-high 14 points on 5-of-7 shooting.
2A state tournament
MALAD 46, NEW PLYMOUTH 40
Malad won the 2A consolation championship Saturday, beating New Plymouth 46-40 at Capital High School.
It's the Dragons' first boys basketball state tournament trophy since 2006.
"It obviously means a lot to the program," Malad coach Tony Gibbs said. "It shows the hard work and effort the boys have put into turning the program around. We didn’t have the ideal start to the tournament, but the boys built momentum and turned it into a consolation championship."
Malad created enough breathing room in the third quarter, when it outscored the Pilgrims 16-6 to take a 37-24 lead into the final frame.
Trever Howe led Malad (19-10) with a team-high 15 points, seven rebounds and four steals.
NORTH FREMONT 42, WEST SIDE 37
1A DI state tournament
AMBROSE 49, GRACE 27
1A DII state tournament
DIETRICH 78, NORTH GEM 65
James Bodily's 34 points were not enough in North Gem's 78-65 loss to Dietrich in the 1A DII third-place game Saturday at Caldwell High School.
Bodily broke the record for most points in a 1A DII state tournament with 94 over three days. The previous record was 93 by Salmon River's Leighton Vander Esch in 2014.
Bodily made 15 of 30 shots and added eight rebounds, five blocks and four steals.
The Cowboys were down 36-35 at halftime before being outscored 42-30 in the second half.
North Gem finishes the season 17-7.
SATURDAY'S BOX SCORES
SNAKE RIVER 47, KELLOGG 42
Kellogg 11 3 20 8 – 42
Snake River 6 11 19 11 – 47
Kellogg – Bush 5, Luna 2, Oertli 5, Nearing 17, Miller 5, Jerome 3, Luna 5.
Snake River – Young 7, Ibarra 14, Watt 7, Anderson 3, Poulter 4, Wray 12.
MALAD 46, NEW PLYMOUTH 40
Malad 9 12 16 9 – 46
New Plymouth 4 13 6 16 – 40
Malad – Howe 15, Ward 11, Larsen 4, Tripp 7, Simpson 9.
New Plymouth – Arritola 1, Hampton 15, Valdez 7, Roberts 3, Hicks 5, Ray 5, Hall 2, Watson 2.
DIETRICH 78, NORTH GEM 65
Dietrich 18 18 18 24 – 78
North Gem 13 22 15 15 – 65
Dietrich – Power 23, Dill 12, R. Robertson 5, K. Robertson 13, Shaw 14, Power 9, Dilworth 2.
North Gem – Low 7, Corta 11, Bodily 34, Cooper 2, Leavitt 5, Hatch 6.
FRIDAY
4A state tournament
PRESTON 51, MIDDLETON 50
MINICO 53, BLACKFOOT 44
Blackfoot’s season ended Friday with a 53-44 loss to Minico in the consolation bracket of the 4A state tournament at Borah High School.
The Broncos fell behind 10-4 by the end of the first quarter and shot 19% in the first half.
Blackfoot’s Jett Shelley scored a team-high 17 points, making all nine of his free-throw attempts.
The Broncos finish the season 12-14 after making their first state tournament appearance since 2009 and winning their first district title since 1991.
"It’s great to end the season at the state tournament," Blackfoot coach Cody Shelley said. "We played our best at the end of the season to win a district championship. Our program is making strides and growing expectations."
3A state tournament
SNAKE RIVER 66, MARSH VALLEY 60 (OT)
Snake River came back from an 11-point deficit to beat Marsh Valley 66-60 in overtime in the 3A state consolation semifinals Friday at Meridian High School.
The Panthers were down 51-40 entering the fourth quarter before knotting the score 57-57 at the end of regulation and outscoring the Eagles 9-3 in overtime.
Snake River finishes 4-1 against its District 5 rival this season.
Treyton Young led the Panthers with 20 points on 6-of-14 shooting and added seven rebounds. Cody Hansen and Bracken Howell scored 16 points apiece for the Eagles.
Snake River (14-10) faces Kellogg on Saturday at Meridian High School in the 3A consolation championship game. Marsh Valley finishes the season 16-12.
2A state tournament
WEST SIDE 62, ST. MARIES 41
West Side is a win away from clinching its first state championship in 41 years after steamrolling St. Maries 62-41 on Friday in the 2A state semifinals at Capital High School.
It was a rematch of last season's 4A state first-round matchup that the Lumberjacks won 49-42.
On Friday, the Pirates were up 26-16 at halftime and took a 48-27 lead into the fourth quarter.
West Side shot 60% to the Lumberjacks' 28.9%.
Bryler Shurtliff scored 17 points on 6-of-8 shooting to lead the Pirates (23-4), who play Saturday against North Fremont in their first state title game appearance since 2016.
MALAD 51, GRANGEVILLE 37
Malad is still in the hunt for its first boys basketball state tournament trophy since 2006 after beating Grangeville 51-37 on Friday in the 2A consolation semifinals at Capital High School.
The Dragons outscored the Bulldogs in each quarter, including 18-11 in the fourth.
It was the third-fewest points the Dragons have allowed this season, and they held their opponent to a 32.6 shooting percentage.
"We were just playing half-court trap and then we were playing man and forced them into tough shots," Malad coach Tony Gibbs said. "Davis Larsen did well down low for us, which made a difference."
Larsen scored 12 points on 5-of-7 shooting and added eight rebounds to lead Malad (18-10), which faces New Plymouth on Saturday in the 2A consolation championship game at Capital High School.
1A DI state tournament
GRACE 57, LAPWAI 48
Grace got off to a hot start early on its way to a 57-48 win over Lapwai in the 1A DI state semifinals Friday at Vallivue High School.
The Grizzles are one victory away from clinching their first state title since 2003 and fourth in team history.
"A chance to play in the state championship game is something that we have worked towards all year," Grace coach Rory Lloyd said.
Lapwai (21-4) was tied for the top winning percentage in 1A DI at the end of the regular season and had seven fewer losses than Grace entering the semifinal matchup.
The Grizzlies opened the game by taking a 14-6 lead and held off the cold-shooting Wildcats. Lapwai shot 28.8% from the field, compared to 46.5% by Grace.
Gage Stoddard scored a team-high 30 points and added six rebounds, three assists and three steals to lead Grace (16-10), which faces Ambrose in the 1A DI state title game Saturday at the Ford Idaho Center.
1A DII state tournament
CASCADE 73, NORTH GEM 68
FRIDAY'S BOX SCORES
MINICO 53, BLACKFOOT 44
Blackfoot 4 11 11 18 – 44
Minico 10 11 14 18 – 53
Blackfoot – Robinson 7, Shelley 17, Thomas 3, Dahle 2, Wistisen 4, Layton 11.
Minico – Merrill 2, Trnekle 8, Ball 2, Carpenter 18, Chandler 16, Boettcher 7.
SNAKE RIVER 66, MARSH VALLEY 60 (OT)
Marsh Valley 13 20 18 6 3 – 60
Snake River 15 12 13 17 9 – 66
Marsh Valley – S. Howell 9, Hansen 16, B. Howell 16, Wissenbach 4, K. Howell 4, Belnap 1, P. Howe 4, Roche 6.
Snake River – Young 20, Ibarra 8, Watt 15, Anderson 3, Coombs 3, Pulter 11, Wray 6.
WEST SIDE 62, ST. MARIES 41
St. Maries 9 7 11 14 – 41
West Side 13 13 22 14 – 62
St. Maries – Sands 4, Wicks 7, Ross 4, Becktel 1, Stancil 9, Wolfe 3, Gibson 4, Renner 6, Ledbetter 3.
West Side – Beckstead 7, Nielsen 6, Brown 10, Shurtliff 17, E. Henderson 2, Noreen 2, Headworth 2, Lemmon 2, Frankman 10, Ward 4.
MALAD 51, GRANGEVILLE 37
Grangeville 12 8 6 11 – 37
Malad 14 9 10 18 – 51
Grangeville – Harris 2, Schoo 6, Anderson 11, Frie 10, Ebert 2, Lindsley 4.
Malad – Howe 9, Ward 4, Larsen 12, Tripp 9, Simpson 9, Williams 6, Cluff 2.
GRACE 57, LAPWAI 48
Grace 14 9 14 20 – 57
Lapwai 6 7 12 23 – 48
Grace – Stoddard 30, Gibbs 12, Lloyd 7, Smith 1, Mansfield 7.
Lapwai – Ellenwood 6, Ellenwood-Jones 2, Yearout 22, Taylor 14, Mitchell 4.
THURSDAY
4A state tournament
PRESTON 58, IDAHO FALLS 47
KUNA 57, BLACKFOOT 50
3A state tournament
FRUITLAND 71, SNAKE RIVER 59
KIMBERLY 77, MARSH VALLEY 64
Marsh Valley stayed close for three quarters but eventually fell to Kimberly 77-64 in the first round of the 3A state tournament Thursday at Meridian.
Cody Hansen scored 19 points and Bracken Howell added 18 for the Eagles, who trailed 55-48 going into the fourth quarter but couldn't make a run.
Marsh Valley (16-11) plays District 5 rival Snake River in a loser-out game Friday at 1:15 p.m.
2A state tournament
WEST SIDE 55, MELBA 45
West Side survived an upset bid in the first round of the 2A state tournament Thursday, exploding in the fourth quarter to beat Melba 55-45 at Capital High School.
The Pirates, who finished the season ranked No. 1 in the 2A media poll, trailed 31-29 going into the fourth but scored 26 points in the final period for a comfortable win.
"It was a good game for our first game," West Side coach Tyler Brown said. "We gave up too many offensive rebounds and we'll have to correct that tomorrow, but overall I thought the kids played pretty well."
Bryler Shurtliff (22), Isaac Frankman (16) and Connor Nielsen (14) combined to score 52 of West Side's 55 points. Shurtliff hit back-to-back 3-pointers early in the fourth quarter to give the Pirates the lead.
"We just started making a few baskets. We got the lead," Brown said. "They had to foul us and we made our free throws. ... Once (we) got down two, I was kind of getting a little nervous, but Bryler hit those big shots and we held on to win."
The Pirates (22-4) play St. Maries in the semifinals Friday at 6:15 p.m.
COLE VALLEY CHRISTIAN 64, MALAD 46
Malad started slowly and couldn't catch back up to Cole Valley Christian in a 64-46 loss at Capital High School in the first round of the 2A state tournament Thursday.
The Dragons scored nine points in each of the first two quarters and trailed 31-18 at halftime.
Tom Simpson led Malad with 16 points.
The Dragons (17-10) play either Grangeville in a loser-out game Friday at 3 p.m.
1A DI state tournament
GRACE 63, LIBERTY CHARTER 51
Grace's strong second half gave the Grizzlies a 63-51 win over Liberty Charter in the first round of the 1A DI state tournament Thursday at Vallivue High School.
"We felt really comfortable about the game," Grace coach Rory Lloyd said. "We hadn't played for two weeks, which was a little bit of a concern, but we've had two good weeks of practice leading up to it to keep the edge."
Gage Stoddard scored 17 points and Ivor Gibbs added 14 for Grace, which led 26-24 at halftime before outscoring the Patriots by five in both the third and fourth quarters.
"Our defense today was very good," Lloyd said. "We rebounded the ball really well, outrebounded them. Just played with some good defensive intensity today and it made a huge difference in the game."
It was the 10th win in a row for Grace (15-10), which plays Lapwai in the semifinals Friday at 6:15 p.m.
1A DII state tournament
NORTH GEM 79, TIMBERLINE 50
North Gem made a statement in the first round of the 1A DII state tournament at Caldwell High School on Thursday, running over Timberline 79-50 behind James Bodily's 37 points.
Bodily made 15 of 19 field-goal attempts, including 5 of 7 3-pointers and 2 of 3 free throws. He added six rebounds and three steals.
"(Bodily) was just feeling it," North Gem coach Tracey Corta said. "He came out, hit a couple 3s to start the game, and that just built from that point on."
Logan Corta added 16 points for the Cowboys, who led 37-23 at halftime.
"We really put together a good second half," Tracey Corta said. "We shot the ball well, defended extremely well. I don't think Timberline was ready for our pace, and we kind of wore them down in the second half."
North Gem (17-5) plays Cascade in the state semifinals Friday at 1:15 p.m.
THURSDAY'S BOX SCORES
KIMBERLY 77, MARSH VALLEY 64
Marsh Valley 21 14 13 16 — 64
Kimberly 26 17 12 22 — 77
Marsh Valley — S. Howell 2, Hansen 19, B. Howell 18, K. Howell 8, Belnap 6, Roche 1, Bennett 2, Howe 8.
Kimberly — D. Cummins 17, Arrington 2, P. Bair 22, J. Cummins 5, Hammond 6, J. Bair 7, Etherington 18.
WEST SIDE 55, MELBA 45
Melba 7 5 19 14 — 45
West Side 10 8 11 26 — 55
Melba — Reiber 12, Bunnell 5, Fong 18, Wilson 8, Logan 2, Clark 4.
West Side — Nielsen 14, Brown 3, Shurtliff 22, Frankman 16.
COLE VALLEY CHRISTIAN 64, MALAD 46
Malad 9 9 10 18 — 46
Cole Valley 11 20 11 22 — 64
Malad — Howe 9, Ward 6, Larsen 3, Tripp 6, Simpson 16, Williams 4, Cluff 2.
Cole Valley — Wiedmeier 1, Gill 8, Cucchiari 4, Steele 9, Harmon 17, Fortin 6, Boyle 1, Baker 3, Smith 11, Fitzgerald 2, Kingery 2.
GRACE 63, LIBERTY CHARTER 51
Liberty Charter 13 11 11 16 — 51
Grace 16 10 16 21 — 63
Liberty Charter — Elton 9, C. Gardner 17, Bistriceanu 13, K. Gardner 12.
Grace — Stoddard 17, Gibbs 14, Lloyd 13, Anderson 1, Smith 5, Mansfield 13.
NORTH GEM 79, TIMBERLINE 50
North Gem 21 16 26 16 — 79
Timberline 12 11 10 17 — 50
North Gem — Leavitt 3, Freeman 7, Low 6, Cook 2, Corta 16, Hatch 2, Bodily 37, Yost 3, Cooper 3.
Timberline — Larson 5, Sellers 14, Brown 5, Hunter 2, Wentland 9, Summerfield 9, Christopherson 6.