POCATELLO — Noah Watt likes the long shots.
A 5-foot-8 starter on one of the best 3A teams in the state, the Snake River point guard is a little bit of one himself, given that he’s usually a couple inches shorter than everybody else on the court.
To help combat his lack of height, the Snake River senior has added the deep 3-pointer to his game.
If you’re swishing shots from four feet behind the arc, there’s no need to go in among the trees, and the danger of Watt’s shooting also pulls defenders out on him, opening things up for the other Panthers.
It’s a game plan that requires a fair bit of audacity and a whole lot of confidence to keep shooting those audacious shots, even after a couple haven’t gone in.
On Saturday against Filer, Watt wasn’t on target in the first half. But he splashed a long 3 to open the third quarter and another to open the fourth, scoring all 15 of his points in the second half to help the Panthers win 61-46 and punch their ticket to the state tournament in a state play-in game at Pocatello High School.
“We were super flat in the first half, so we just tried to come out with more energy in the second,” Watt said. “It gives you a little confidence as soon as one goes in, that you can continue to shoot for the rest of the game.”
Watt wasn’t the only senior stepping up for Snake River with the Panthers’ season — and, by extension, their careers — on the line.
With Snake River’s fourth senior Trey Poulter missing the entire second half with a cold, Mitch Lindsay, Chandler Coombs and Watt combined to score 30 of the Panthers’ 35 points after halftime.
Lindsay equaled Watt with 15 points for the game and Coombs added 14 for Snake River.
“We’ve been playing together since fourth grade, so we’ve played together a lot and built a relationship with each other,” Watt said. “We feel comfortable with each other.”
Those two carried the Panthers in the first half, with seven points apiece by halftime as Snake River led 26-20 at the break.
Filer never threatened in the second half. Snake River got into the double bonus early and put the game away at the free-throw line, scoring 11 of its 20 fourth-quarter points at the charity stripe.
Watt was 5 of 6 from the line in the fourth quarter.
“It goes back to how many free throws I’ve shot in my life,” Watt said. “It comes from muscle memory and just trying not to get too nervous, try to slow everything down.”
The Panthers will open the state tournament against Fruitland, the No. 1 seed from District 3, at Columbia HS on Thursday.
Snake River has lost to the Grizzlies at the state tournament in each of the last three years, and four of the last five.
“Every year I’ve been in high school, we’ve played them, and we haven’t beat them yet,” Watt said. “But they’re not near as good as they have been, so we’ll watch some film and see what we need to do against them.”
FRIDAY’S SCORE
2A DISTRICT 5 TOURNAMENT
BEAR LAKE 54, WEST SIDE 50
At Preston, Bear Lake came back late to snatch the district title from No. 1 seed West Side.
The Bears beat the Pirates twice in two days to clinch the district’s No. 1 seed at the state tournament.
On Friday, they were down four points in the fourth quarter, but Keaton Carlsen converted an old-fashioned 3-point play and Owen Teuscher hit a corner 3 to give Bear Lake the lead.
Teuscher scored eight of his game-high 18 points in the fourth quarter.
Carlsen added 13 for the Bears.
Blaize Brown, with 17 points, and Easton Henderson, with 14, led the Pirates.
Bear Lake plays Ambrose, the No. 2 seed from District 3, at 5 p.m. Thursday at Eagle HS.
West Side plays District 6 champion North Fremont at noon Thursday at Eagle.
SNAKE RIVER 61, FILER 46
Snake River 16 10 15 20 — 61
Filer 6 14 11 15 — 46
Snake River — Lindsay 15, Watt 15, Coombs 14, Gilbert 4, Poulter 4, Keller 4, Higginson 3, Fitzgerald 1, Goodwin 1.
Filer — Perez 12, Tews 9, Bertao 8, Bowman 6, Gillett 5, Speirs 3, Anderson 3.
BEAR LAKE 54, WEST SIDE 50
West Side 11 17 7 15 — 50
Bear Lake 17 12 12 13 — 54
West Side — Brown 17, E. Henderson 14, Lemmon 10, Shurtliff 7, Noreen 2.
Bear Lake — Teuscher 18, Carlsen 13, Hammond 7, Shaul 6, Sparks 6, Beresford 2, Schreiber 2.