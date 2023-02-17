NAMPA — The bus’ back lights flickered red then yellow, red then yellow, red then yellow. Inside, under Friday’s night sky, about a thousand Snake River students yelled and screamed and laughed, nearly making the entire vehicle shake as they cheered on the one next to them. In the other bus, both right outside Skyview High, sat the Panthers girls hoops team that had just dethroned the defending 3A state champions.
The only coherent sentence from the rowdy student bus came from one boy: You guys are awesome!
To defang Sugar-Salem in a 38-36 win, booking a spot in Saturday’s 3A state championship game, Snake River had to be a lot more. The Panthers had to overcome a deficit that hovered around five for what felt like hours. In the final two minutes, they had to get a game-winning basket from Taylee Carlson, who caught a lofting pass from Reese Baldwin and laid in the two points that gave the Panthers the lead for good. They had to trade turnovers in the final minute. They had to get a key charge from guard Rylie Edlefsen, who gave up her body to regain possession with 29 seconds left, her team nursing a one-point lead.
In the final 10 seconds, after guard Camdyn Dunn made her first free throw and missed the second, Snake River had to get one last stop. The Panthers forced Digger forward Kennedy Gillette to push a scoop layup off the rim. Then they reconvened at half court, jumping and laughing and yelling, the reality of the moment — they’re headed to the state title game — washing over them like the happiest tsunami.
“We were just running our offense,” Edlefsen said of Carlson’s basket.
“Just playing, I guess,” Carlson added.
Forgive the Panthers for making things sound so simple. They might be headed to the 3A title game, where they’ll play Timberlake at 3:50 p.m. Saturday at the Idaho Center, but in the moment, they looked exhausted, happy to escape with a win. Edlefsen totaled 10 points, seven in the second half. Carlson added nine, including two buckets in the fourth frame, both of which helped Snake River leap ahead.
It took everything from the Panthers, who didn’t lead for the first time until the third quarter, when guard Abby Gilbert cashed a triple from the left side. The Diggers retook the lead on their next possession. Then the Panthers took it back, this time on a putback from Baldwin, whose numbers proved every bit as important as they look: 6 points, 12 rebounds, 2 assists, 3 blocks. She won’t get credit for the game-winner, but if there was ever a time to give someone a half-point for the assist, it should go to Baldwin.
Here’s how it happened. Snake River ran its zone offense for a full 38 seconds, and by then the clock dipped under 90 seconds to play. That’s when Baldwin came flashing up to the high post. Edlefsen lasered a pass to her. Baldwin pivoted around, facing the rim, when she noticed Carlson had a step on her defender. Baldwin lobbed the pass in, Carlson caught it and by the time the ball fell through the net, the Panthers had secured a one-point lead with 1:25 to play.
“It was just a read,” Edlefsen said. “It wasn’t drawn up.”
“She stepped up big and she's real physical in there,” Snake River coach J eff Steadman said of Carlson. “She has long arms, good instinct with the ball. She hit a three earlier in the game.I feel like it was a great game for her.”
It had to end in such a wild way. These teams had battled much the same way the entire night. Sugar-Salem’s largest lead was six, but it stayed there for most of the first half, Snake River giving away too many turnovers and missing too many shots to draw any closer.
Then the third quarter started, and a different Snake River club emerged. The Panthers limited the Diggers to just three made shots in the entire second half. They forced seven turnovers. All told, they won the second half 17-11, which might not seem like much — but this time of the year, the minutiae seldom matters. These are the margins along which teams win state championships.
On Saturday afternoon, Snake River will try to capture its first in a decade. To get there, the Panthers had to be so many things: Resilient, physical, composed. They had to be so much more than awesome. But they were awesome.
Greg Woods is a sports reporter at the Idaho State Journal. Follow him on Twitter at GregWWoods.
