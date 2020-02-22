NAMPA — It was a magical run to the 3A state final for record-setting junior Josee Steadman and the Snake River girls basketball team.
But Saturday afternoon at the Ford Idaho Center, a slow start and a stifling defensive opponent were too much for the Panthers to overcome. Led by diminutive point guard Taryn Soumas, the Timberlake Tigers raced out to an early lead and held on for a 42-32 championship victory.
Soumas led all scorers with 16 points as the Tigers (19-4) capitalized on an early 17-4 advantage to capture their third 3A title since 2016.
“I felt like we didn’t play our game, especially in the early going,” Snake River coach Jeff Steadman said. “We regrouped at halftime, and after that, I thought we showed why we deserved to be here. But their lead was a little too much to overcome.”
Josee Steadman scored 15 points to lead Snake River (15-11), making three 3-pointers to set a new 3A state tournament record with 15 makes in three games — breaking the mark of 13 set by Soumas last season.
“I would have rather had our team get the win,” Josee Steadman said. “But it’s good to get the record.”
Adia Goff added seven points and six rebounds for Snake River, while Jordyn Gilbert chipped in six points and nine rebounds. The Panthers only committed seven turnovers, but were ultimately undone by a 27% shooting performance, which included an eight-minute scoreless stretch in the first half.
“They’re a good-sized team and physically strong,” Jeff Steadman said. “They did a good job defensively, but it really came down to us not executing our plays and schemes well enough today. Still, I’m proud of our girls and their effort. We had a great season.”
The defining stretch of the game was the first quarter-and-a-half, when Soumas controlled the pace and the Tigers got easy buckets in transition and on second-chance opportunities. Timberlake juniors Brooke Jessen (14 points, 12 rebounds) and Blayre Jeffs (10 points, five rebounds) dominated the paint as the Tigers led by as many as 16 points early in the second quarter.
“I thought our rebounding was the main thing,” Josee Steadman said. “They really got after it and outrebounded us in the first half, and you can’t let a good team do that.”
Timberlake coach Matt Miller acknowledged the importance of his team’s fast start, particularly after the Panthers upped their play and made several runs at the lead after halftime.
“I thought that was the game — if we didn’t come out as fast and aggressive as we did, the outcome may have been different,” Miller said. “That was a huge deal.”
But with Jessen and the Tigers hounding the sharpshooting Steadman at every turn, the lead held up. Snake River rallied, but never got closer than seven points down the stretch, sealing the Panthers’ second state runner-up finish in three years.
TIMBERLAKE 42, SNAKE RIVER 32
Timberlake 17 6 11 8 — 42
Snake River 4 5 14 9 — 32
Timberlake — Soumas 16, Hammond 2, Jessen 14, Jeffs 10.
Snake River — Goff 7, Steadman 15, Stimpson 4, J. Gilbert 6.