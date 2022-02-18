EAGLE — Moments before his Snake River team took the court for this 3A state semifinal against Teton, Jeff Steadman looked around the gym, scanning Eagle’s cavernous basketball arena. Two video boards. Lots of bleachers. Even practice gyms behind the main one.
“Yeah, it is pretty nice,” Steadman mused.
Then he smiled.
“But I’d like to play in the other one,” he said.
By the other one, Steadman meant the Idaho Center, which is where the 3A state championship is played. With this semifinal matchup, the Panthers had a chance to play there. All they had to do was beat a Teton team that employs a cadre of shooters and smart guards.
Instead, Snake River couldn’t contain those weapons in a 54-41 loss to Teton. So on Saturday afternoon, the Panthers will have to return to this same gym in Eagle, where they’ll play for a third-place trophy.
“I think we came out a little flat. Maybe a little too overconfident,” Steadman said. “We beat them twice this season, and it’s really hard to beat a team three times. They started out really hot and kinda got a big jump on us. We tried to right the ship, and we gained on them, but we just didn’t quite get it done.”
The Panthers did notch two single-digit wins over the Timberwolves this season, which is part of what made this matchup intriguing: How would Snake River fare in clash No. 3?
Answer: Snake River, which will play Parma at noon Saturday for third place, was rarely in this one. Teton bolted out to a 25-8 lead in the first quarter. Snake River never could recover. The Panthers spent the rest of the game trailing by double digits, which meant even their 7-0 run in the second frame — their best stretch of offense all night — only sliced the Timberwolves’ lead to 13.
On defense, the Panthers struggled because they couldn’t locate shooters. All told, Teton connected on 8 of 18 triples, a 44% clip. Tatum Streit splashed four. Grace Hogan hit two. Morgan Johnson cooled off as the game unfolded, but she also cashed two long balls.
For Snake River, giving up those bombs hurt, but particularly because it stopped the Panthers from piecing together anything that resembled momentum. Even — and especially — when Snake River strung a couple baskets together, Teton responded with a 3-pointer, forcing the Panthers to come back again.
The weird part about Snake River’s defense is that it wasn’t all bad. The Panthers forced the Timberwolves into 17 turnovers, including seven in the fourth stanza. At times, they sped things up and created live-ball mistakes. That gave them chances to score in transition
But after awhile, Teton’s marksmanship became too much for Snake River to overcome.
Still, Snake River could have parried those issues if the team’s offense could respond. The Panthers couldn’t find much rhythm in that department. Here are their numbers: 14-for-50 shooting, which translates to 28%, including 5-for-20 from beyond the arc, which is 25%. Reagan VanOrden did notch 11 points, but she needed 18 shots to do so, and guard Rylie Edlefsen finished with just seven points on 2-for-8 shooting.
“We shot below our season average, and they probably shot above theirs,” Steadman said. “Sometimes that’s enough to do it.”
The Panthers needed shots to fall to make some type of rally. They couldn’t. So they’ll have to pass the Idaho Center and make a trip back to Eagle on Saturday.
“We get the girls to have short memories about the loss and get prepared to bring home some hardware tomorrow,” Steadman said. “We still have an opportunity for a trophy. We have to put a positive spin on tomorrow’s game and come in with the mentality that we’re gonna get Parma.”