“Maria Sanchez, bending the ball for Daly, look at that delivery from Sanchez! And it’s a diving header for Rachel Daly – spectacular! Sanchez for Daly!”
If you google Maria Sanchez, you’ll find lots of video highlights like the one described above. The former American Falls and Idaho State University star is shining in her role as a left winger for the Houston Dash, the second-place team in the current National Women’s Soccer League standings. Sanchez is tied for the team lead with four assists, and she’s added a goal in the 16 games she’s started for the Dash.
For the 26-year-old Sanchez, playing professional soccer is a dream come true, a dream she first entertained on the ragged soccer fields of American Falls, kicking the ball around with her older brother Samuel and his friends. It’s a dream born of being a small-town high school star with no club soccer available to increase her visibility, of a player who was offered only one college soccer scholarship out of high school, that by the hometown school, of a budding international player who was denied the opportunity to play at the highest levels of college soccer by a system that no longer exists.
“Everything I dreamed of as a kid, I’ve been fortunate enough to be living it right now,” Sanchez said in a recent interview from Houston. “I just remember thinking to being back in American Falls, only playing high school soccer, and just sitting on that field and thinking, ‘I hope I can make it out. I really hope I can play professional soccer.’ And now that I’m playing it, it’s good to look back and remember what it felt like, and what it feels like now, and you get to appreciate it more.”
Sanchez, the daughter of Mexican immigrants who have worked in the potato fields and spud processing plants in Power County for the past 40 years, has had to struggle each step of the way to achieve her dreams. Samuel, six years her senior, and his male friends, provided her with the role models she followed in staking out her soccer career. It was a path her parents, Roberto and Irene Sanchez, weren’t always sure they wanted her to follow.
“I know in Mexican culture, a lot of times, they don’t see soccer as a female sport,” Sanchez said. “It was a bigger struggle for them (her parents) to be able to allow me to play soccer, especially since I was always surrounded by boys.”
Sanchez was a phenomenon at American Falls, scoring 188 goals over her four-year career, including 78 her senior season. Her number has been retired by the school. And yet, because there were no club teams in the area that would expose her considerable talents vs. a higher level of competition, the only college scholarship offer she got was from nearby Idaho State.
Her first season with the Bengals under coach Allison Gibson went well. Idaho State advanced to the Big Sky Conference championship game, and Sanchez had seven goals and eight assists as a freshman. The next season, however, was drudgery. Even though Sanchez made the all-conference team after scoring 15 goals and adding four assists, ISU finished with a 1-17-1 record.
In the meantime, Sanchez had already accomplished another one of her dreams — making the Mexican national team and appearing in a World Cup contest, against England. Gibson told her about the tryouts for the Mexican national team in Los Angeles in the spring of 2015, and her older sister Liliana drove her 12 hours to the tryouts. “Which I can say changed my whole life, changed my whole career,” Maria said. “She (Liliana) has always been there supporting me, even when my parents were a little more concerned about some of the decisions I would make. I know my sister was always there to have my back and support me in everything I needed.”
Her appearance in the World Cup, brief though it was, was a moment Sanchez will always treasure. She was the youngest player on the national team at that time, and her world that once seemed constricted to small-town Idaho was opening wide for her. Suddenly there were opportunities to play at one of the best women’s collegiate programs in the country – she heard from Florida State, Florida, Arizona State, Washington State and Notre Dame. Unfortunately, under the transfer system in place at the time, colleges had to give athletes permission to have contact with other schools they wanted to consider as transfer candidates.
Idaho State officials, who felt a Mexican national team representative was illegally contacting schools on Sanchez’s part, blocked her from contact with those five soccer powers. Gibson and other ISU officials were quoted in the Journal as saying they wanted only the best for Sanchez, but they were not going to allow her to transfer to schools that had broken the rules in place at the time. Sanchez, meanwhile, was quoted as saying Idaho State was stifling her opportunity to eventually have a professional career.
In today’s NCAA environment, this conflict likely never would have occurred. Sanchez would have been able to simply enter the transfer portal, which didn’t exist in 2015, and any school could have contacted her. Instead, she finished her collegiate career at Santa Clara University, where she led the nation in assists as a senior and left with a degree in sociology.
Looking back on the controversy, Sanchez has no ill will toward Idaho State or her former coach. “At the time it was more difficult, but looking back at it now, I’m very grateful that I was able to go to Santa Clara University,” Sanchez said. “I have a good relationship with Allison Gibson now, I think everything just happens for a reason… Everything I’ve gone through has definitely been for a reason and I think I’ve either learned a lot from it or benefitted from every single thing that has happened. I don’t think I hold any grudges or bitterness from that experience.”
After leaving college, Sanchez was the 15th player overall taken in the NWSL draft, by the Chicago Red Stars. She played in nine games with the Red Stars, then played two seasons in a professional league in Mexico. She was “loaned” to the Dash for a three-game stretch in 2021, then signed a two-year contract with the team prior to this season.
She’s also continued her affiliation with the Mexican national team, appearing in 39 games and scoring five goals in international play.
Sanchez relishes the tougher competition she faces, both internationally and in professional soccer. “For me now to be surrounded by a lot of girls who have been doing it for just as long…it’s definitely a different level,” she said. “But it makes it fun because it’s not like it was in high school where I would score a lot of goals or be able to do a lot. Now it’s definitely a lot more competition and that’s what makes it fun.”
Sanchez is something of a star off the field, as well. She has over 174,000 followers on Instagram and has a significant presence on other social media as well. She is a Nike athlete and promotes products on social media, and she’s turned that significant following into extra cash.
“I think people just liking what you do,” Sanchez said in explaining her large social media following. “I played in Mexico for two years and I know there are a lot of fans over there, so I think just being able to represent different teams, people just follow who they think are an inspiration, or people they like as players.”
Having lived in Houston for seven months, Sanchez is still feeling her way around town. She likes to explore, go to new places in the city, check out new coffee shops.
“I think one of the biggest things I had to get used to was just living in a city,” Sanchez said. “I grew up in American Falls, Idaho, a town with 4,500 people, so I think my biggest challenge was getting out of there and seeing the diversity, different cultures, different people.”
With her family still living in American Falls, Sanchez tries to make it home as frequently as her busy schedule allows. She says that her parents have come to accept her career as a soccer professional.
“Now when I see them, I see how proud they are of me, that I’m living my dream, that I’m accomplishing everything I ever dreamed of when I was a kid,” Sanchez said. “So I know I have their full support… I know they will always be there for me and are always supporting me now.”
Sanchez offers some advice for all those budding professional athletes scattered across southeastern Idaho. “I always had that feeling when I was younger that no one was watching,” she said. “People would tell me it was impossible to get noticed or to play at the college level, and then when it came to the professional level and the national team level. I think there are always going to be those doubts, but if we believe in ourselves and we work hard for it, I don’t think the resources we have matter. I think it’s what we do with what we have and move forward. Just work hard.”
Brad Bugger has observed athletics in southeastern Idaho for over 40 years as a sportswriter, broadcaster and fan. He can be reached with comments, questions and column ideas at bpbugger@gmail.com.