American Falls native Maria Sanchez during her first season with the Chicago Red Stars of the National Women’s Soccer League.

“Maria Sanchez, bending the ball for Daly, look at that delivery from Sanchez! And it’s a diving header for Rachel Daly – spectacular! Sanchez for Daly!”

If you google Maria Sanchez, you’ll find lots of video highlights like the one described above. The former American Falls and Idaho State University star is shining in her role as a left winger for the Houston Dash, the second-place team in the current National Women’s Soccer League standings. Sanchez is tied for the team lead with four assists, and she’s added a goal in the 16 games she’s started for the Dash.

Santa Clara forward Maria Sanchez dribbles during a home game against Portland.
Santa Clara forward Maria Sanchez boots the ball against California in a home match on Aug. 20, 2018.
Julie Hillebrant/ISU Sports Information Idaho State sophomore Maria Sanchez (17) tries to run past Missouri State defender Mary Disidore during their game Friday, Aug. 21, 2015, at Davis Field.

