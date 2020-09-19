BLACKFOOT — The 4A football crown lies heavy on the heads of the chosen ones.
In reality, early-season football polls mean very little. A win here or a loss there, and the state rankings go all topsy-turvy before the real action even begins.
That was the case Friday night as new 4A state media No. 1 Blackfoot hosted Skyline, which had the honor of being the top team in the state just a week ago before losing to 5A power Rigby.
But rankings were far from the headline in Friday's 4A District 6 showdown, as the winner would be in the driver's seat for the district title and playoff positioning after just one conference game.
It was the kind of matchup that had Skyline coach Scott Berger choked up after his Grizzlies held off the Broncos 14-3 in an intense defensive battle.
"I love the kids and I love Skyline High School," an emotional Berger said following the post-game team huddle. "When you've done this as long as I have, games like this mean so much, so much."
On paper, the game plan was simple enough. If Skyline was to beat the Broncos, they'd have to contain all-state running back Teegan Thomas, who ran for 263 yards in the game last year and even caught a 39-yard scoring pass in Blackfoot's 27-20 win.
Blackfoot (3-1, 0-1) had averaged nearly 32 points this season, but the Grizzlies (3-1, 1-0) featured 10 returning starters on defense and enough motivation to keep their focus on Thomas and any other weapons the Broncos could throw at them.
"All week we said that name," Skyline defensive back Christean Thomas said. "Thomas, Thomas, Thomas. We have to stop him."
Teegan Thomas finished with 45 yards on 16 carries and added 48 yards on eight receptions, but was held out of the end zone. The rest of the Bronco running game accounted for minus-18 yards.
"I was proud of the way our kids flew around and made tackles," Berger said, echoing the emphasis on slowing Thomas. "When he was in the backfield, we definitely knew he was there, and when he was in the slot we definitely knew he was in the slot."
Blackfoot's defense made the first big play of the game, forcing a fumble on Skyline's opening series and capitalizing with a 31-yard field goal by Bryce Cornell.
The Grizzlies answered later in the quarter when Connor Maloney hauled in a 6-yard scoring pass from Cade Marlow.
The Broncos were stopped on fourth down on consecutive possessions in the first quarter, and their most productive drive in the second half ended with a missed field goal.
Marlow's 10-yard scoring pass to Kenyon Sadiq in the third quarter was the icing on the cake for the Grizzlies.
Blackfoot hosts Preston next week in a non-conference matchup, and Skyline hosts Bonneville.
SKYLINE 14, BLACKFOOT 3
Skyline 7 0 7 0 — 14
Blackfoot 3 0 0 0 — 3
First quarter
B - FG Bryce Cornell 31, 9:29
S - Connor Maloney 6 pass from Cade Marlow (Davien Cruz kick), 2:20
Third quarter
S - Kenyon Sadiq 10 pass from Marlow (Cruz kick), 1:45
Individual Stats
RUSHING — Skyline: Abrahn Silverio 15-77, Eli Ames 12-56, Bridger Swafford 7-15, Cade Marlow 3-9, Connor Maloney 2-6. Blackfoot: Teegan Thomas 16-45, Jaxon Ball 1-(minus-1), Jace Grimmett 5-(minus-22), Kort Capson 3-2, Beau Robinson 1-2.
PASSING — Skyline: Cade Marlow 18-30-0-152. Blackfoot: Jace Grimmett 18-31-0-168.
RECEIVING — Skyline: Kenyon Sadiq 2-17-1, Jace Eames 2-11, Bridger Swafford 1-2, Abrahn Silverio 1-7, Connor Maloney 6-88-1, Tagen Anderson 2-24, Eli Ames 4-3. Blackfoot: Teegan Thomas 8-48, Ja'Vonte King 6-73, Jaxon Ball 2-44, Carter Layton 2-3.