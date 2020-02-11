Six local sports teams won 2019-20 winter academic state championships, announced Tuesday by the Idaho High School Activities Association.
Marsh Valley boys basketball (3.765 GPA), Highland wrestling (3.472), Bear Lake wrestling (3.299), Century dance (3.743), Malad dance (3.601) and Bear Lake cheer (3.729) were the local academic state champions. Bear Lake cheer's cumulative GPA of 3.729 was the highest among varsity cheer teams.
The academic state championships, sponsored by the Idaho Army National Guard, are presented to the varsity team in each classification that achieves the highest cumulative GPA.