Rockland's Madalyn Permann

Rockland's Madalyn Permann makes a move around a Salmon River defender during the 1A DII state semifinals on Feb. 21 at Nampa High School.

 Stanley Brewster/For the Journal

Sho-Ban's Harley Jackson and Rockland's Madalyn Permann were named co-MVPs on the 1A DII District 5-6 all-conference girls basketball list, released Tuesday and voted on by the district's coaches.

Permann gave her school its first-ever state title this season, while Jackson led the Chiefs to a 16-6 season.

Bulldogs coach Vern Nelson was named the conference's girls basketball coach of the year.

Nelson had two other players recognized in Charlotte Wilson and Kiersley Boyer, who were both second-teamers.

Sho-Ban was also represented by Reesha Pokibro, an honorable-mention player.

1A DII District 5-6 All-Conference girls basketball teams

MVPs

Harley Jackson, Sho-Ban

Madalyn Permann, Rockland

Coach of the year

Vern Nelson, Rockland

First team

Harley Jackson, Sho-Ban; Madalyn Permann, Rockland; Riley Moore, Mackay; Chloe Fullmer, Mackay; Trinity Seefried, Mackay

Second team

Charlotte Wilson, Rockland; Joanna Hayes, Watersprings; Paige Ramsay, Leadore; Kiersley Boyer, Rockland; Abigail Yadon, Watersprings

Honorable Mention

Reesha Pokibro, Sho-Ban

