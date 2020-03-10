Sho-Ban's Harley Jackson and Rockland's Madalyn Permann were named co-MVPs on the 1A DII District 5-6 all-conference girls basketball list, released Tuesday and voted on by the district's coaches.
Permann gave her school its first-ever state title this season, while Jackson led the Chiefs to a 16-6 season.
Bulldogs coach Vern Nelson was named the conference's girls basketball coach of the year.
Nelson had two other players recognized in Charlotte Wilson and Kiersley Boyer, who were both second-teamers.
Sho-Ban was also represented by Reesha Pokibro, an honorable-mention player.
1A DII District 5-6 All-Conference girls basketball teams
MVPs
Coach of the year
First team
Harley Jackson, Sho-Ban; Madalyn Permann, Rockland; Riley Moore, Mackay; Chloe Fullmer, Mackay; Trinity Seefried, Mackay
Second team
Charlotte Wilson, Rockland; Joanna Hayes, Watersprings; Paige Ramsay, Leadore; Kiersley Boyer, Rockland; Abigail Yadon, Watersprings
Honorable Mention
Reesha Pokibro, Sho-Ban