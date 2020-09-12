Pocatello put two runners in the top three — one each on the girls and boys sides — to finish top three in both Varsity A races at the Tiger-Grizz Invitational at Freeman Park in Idaho Falls on Saturday.
Poky’s Shane Gard battled Madison’s Will Dixon to the finish line in the boys race, but finished second in 16 minutes, 27.3 seconds, nine seconds behind his rival.
Highland’s Jared Harden was fourth, Pocatello’s Brevin Vaughan sixth, Blackfoot’s Eli Gregory 10th and Century’s Xander Thompson 12th.
Pocatello finished third in the team standings with 75 points, eight points behind Idaho Falls in first and just three points behind Madison in second.
Preston was fourth, Blackfoot sixth, Highland seventh and Century eighth in the 12-team standings.
In the girls Varsity A race, Pocatello’s Bailey Bird finished third in 20:05.9, a scant half-second behind Skyline’s Nelah Roberts for second.
Century’s Ava Patterson, ninth in 21:07.0, and Preston freshman Angelie Scott, 10th in 21:11.1, rounded out the local runners in the top 10.
Preston and Pocatello finished tied for second in the team standings with 98 points. Skyline was first with 54.
Blackfoot finished sixth, Highland seventh and Century ninth.
The Soda Springs girls took a team win in the Varsity B race, with 80 points to Sugar-Salem and Raft River’s 107.
Tayah Gaines led the Cardinals, finishing seventh in 21:25.2, and Brynlee Simmons was 10th with a time of 21:41.2.
West Side freshman Aubrie Barzee was the top local runner, finishing second in 20:02.3. Bear Lake’s Elise Kelsey was fifth and West Side’s Ashlyn Willis eighth.
Bear Lake finished fourth as a team, and was closely followed by Snake River in fifth, with West Side seventh.
Soda Springs was the top-performing local team in the boys Varsity B race as well, finishing third.
The Cardinals were led by senior Carter McCullough, who came home in sixth with a time of 17:35.3.
Snake River’s Lincoln High was two places ahead of him in fourth with a time of 17:29.5.
West Side’s Brentan Noreen, in ninth, rounded out the local runners in the top 10.
Snake River finished fourth in the team standings, with West Side seventh, Bear Lake 13th and Rockland 15th.