POCATELLO – With her sweats on and backpack hunkered over her shoulders, Tenleigh Smith stood in the hallways just outside Century’s court after the Diamondbacks’ 40-35 win over Preston in the 4A District 5 Tournament.
The walls are concrete but it’s hard to see them behind all the plaques and trophies and records and pictures. They line the hallway and give the whole place a museum quality.
And museums, they make sure people don’t forget about important events and significant people. At Century High School, accomplishments and achievements aren’t just acknowledged, they’re made into relics.
Tenleigh Smith wants to be on those walls. Because, if you’re up there, you’ve done something special. Problem is, this year is her only shot.
Along with her sister, Taylor, Smith transferred into Century at the school year’s onset from Blackfoot, just a few months removed from losing to the Diamondbacks in the state tournament. She knew there was a winning culture at Century. Smith probably just needed to point out the walls around her to prove that but, instead, she went through the Diamondbacks’ roster.
“(Seniors) Aston (Adamson) and Preslie (Merrill), they’ve been at century all four years and have been in the state championship every year,” Smith said. “I know Taylor Bull has been to state, too.”
Smith has never been to a state championship. But she got a little closer on Thursday.
Century’s five-point win vaulted it to the 4A District 5 Championship Game. Preston and Pocatello will play on Tuesday and the winner of that game would need to beat the Diamondbacks twice to earn the district’s one state bid.
And, as of Thursday, Century is just four wins away from the state title.
“That’s the end goal. And it’s my senior year so it’s now or never,” Smith said. “But you can’t overlook anyone. You have to take it one day at a time, play your hardest and whatever happens, happens.”
“We enjoy it tonight, but we’re going to make some adjustments and it’ll be a little different on Thursday,” said Century coach Chris Shuler. “We’ve got one more.”
Indeed. And if Thursday was any indication, it won’t be easy.
Preston was up after the first quarter and heading into halftime, using physical defense to contest close-range Century shots. Short misses, coupled with uncharacteristic turnovers, put the Diamondbacks in an early hole.
“We’ve been off for like two weeks,” Smith said. “Our first half, we were just getting into it. It was rough.”
The second half was the antithesis to that grogginess. Ashton Adamson knocked down two 3-pointers. Smith drove coast-to-coast for one layup and finished another one through contact. Century scored the first 10 points of the third period and seemed to have all the momentum in the world.
But good shooting cuts deficits quickly. Preston’s Rylie Ward nailed tries from beyond the arc on back-to-back possession and late layups from Akazia Knapp and Kylie Larsen tied the game at 29 heading into the final period.
“It started with my seniors,” Shuler said. “I said, ‘You three, it’s the fourth quarter, time to pick it up. You need to lead by example. You have eight minutes. Let’s see what you can do,’” Shuler said. “They responded.”
Century started the quarter on a 5-0 run in the first few minutes and never let the Indians make it even a one-possession game. When so much could have gone wrong. When momentum was not on their side. When adversity struck, Century responded.
A lot of that is a credit to the experience and calm of the Diamondbacks’ three seniors -- Adamson, Merrill and Smith.
Adamson hit big shots at critical times. Smith ran the Diamondbacks’ offense to a ‘T.’ And Merrill crashed the boards with a strategic ferocity, grabbing a number of offensive rebounds that set up points for Century.
“Offensive rebounds are huge. That’s what I try and tell our team all the time, ‘There’s plenty of missed shots so there’s going to be plenty of rebounds if we charge and get the boards,’” Shuler said. “In my opinion, that sparked us. Preslie came up huge in that second half.”
Little things like that give Smith all the more confidence when she’s facilitating.
“I’ve played before. I know what we have to do. I know personnel. I know strengths: Ashton with 3s, Preslie, she’s getting inside. Taylor (Smith), she’s good at those little mid-range jumpers … I just make sure to get it to the person who will succeed in their spot.”
CENTURY 40, PRESTON 35
Preston 11 5 13 6 — 35
Century 9 5 15 11 — 40
Preston — Ward 10, Larsen 7, Robertson 6, Knapp 4, Marlow 3, Moser 2.
Century — Te. Smith 12, Ta. Smith 9, Adamson 9, Merrill 8, Gardea 2.