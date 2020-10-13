POCATELLO — Down 1-0 in the second half, with their season on the line in their fourth matchup against Pocatello this season, there was nowhere for the Century girls soccer team to hide.
With the familiarity between the two teams — three of Century's 10 games this season had been against the Indians — there were no adjustments to make, no tactical traps to spring.
Instead, the Diamondbacks just had to go out and score two goals in 35 minutes — something they'd failed to do in the previous 300 or so minutes they'd played against Pocatello in 2020.
But on Tuesday, Century did just that, getting two second-half goals to snap its season-long run of futility against Pocatello and beat the Indians 2-1 to stay alive in the 4A District 5 tournament.
"It was tough, because it seems like every time we play them, we go down," Century coach Matt Shutes said. "We generate chance after chance, and then we go down a goal. And so it's tough. ... We had a couple we didn't finish, but we finished enough to put us through."
Century now plays at Preston on Thursday, needing a win to force a rematch for the district title and a place at the state tournament. Pocatello's season is over.
The game capped a season-long saga between the two teams. Partly because the two transitioned from a massive, 10-team conference a year ago to a three-team conference (along with Preston) in 2020, and partly because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Indians and Diamondbacks saw a lot of each other.
In the 22-day stretch between Sept. 22 and Tuesday, the two played each other four times, culminating in Tuesday's classic. They drew 0-0 and 1-1 in their two regular-season matches before a Lexi Bott goal gave Poky a 1-0 win on Oct. 6 in the first round of the district tournament.
Just like that game, Tuesday's was scoreless at halftime. Pocatello goalkeeper Seanee Still had to make a few saves, including a brilliant reaction stop on a volley, as Century pressured and had the better of the opportunities, but neither team put much together in the first 40 minutes.
"The first half really felt like a stalemate," Pocatello coach Mark Wetstein said. "I felt like the aggressiveness wasn't really there on either side, we were just testing each other. ... (Those saves) were crucial. Anytime you're at the half and you're behind, it adds to that panic level."
That changed quickly in the second half. After a set piece, Pocatello bundled the ball into the back of the net in a goal-line scramble, with Keli'a Tatom getting the last touch.
To send the game to overtime, Century would have to score, something the Diamondbacks had done just once in three previous games against Poky.
"We had a lot of time still at that point, so there was no reason to make a bunch of crazy, drastic changes," Shutes said.
As it turns out, Century didn't have much to worry about at all. The Diamondbacks' press forced a Pocatello turnover high up the field, Kyleigh Gardea fed the ball through to Allison Horsley and the forward toe-poked the ball past Still for the equalizer.
"(Horsley) stayed central, and she's faster than anybody I've seen," Shutes said. "She'll outrun anybody. ... So if she'll stay, and we get a ball through like we did, we'll get opportunities to score."
Just minutes later, the Diamondbacks scored a near replica of Pocatello's goal, with a corner resulting in a goal-line frenzy. This time, it was Century's Ansley Kerley who got the final touch, forcing the ball across the line.
Pocatello became the pressuring team after that, but despite a few half-chances — Bott put an ambitious half-volley just over the crossbar and Tatom put a pressured shot wide — the Indians couldn't find their equalizer.
"This is a super-young team," Wetstein said. "It's just lack of experience when it's down to the dying. The skill is there, the physicality is there, the athleticism is there, it's just the experience of staying cool under pressure. For a lot of the girls playing tonight, this was their first-ever high school district tournament games, and the confidence just wasn't there."
And after more than 300 minutes of frustration and agony against its crosstown rival, Century finally had its celebration.
"It feels really good, because the girls, the way they've played, they deserve to win games," Shutes said. "They've played so well, and we've had so much possession and opportunities to score. They deserve it, just on how they play."
The Diamondbacks (2-6-3) play in Preston at 4 p.m. Thursday. If they win that, they'll be back in Preston at 11 a.m. Saturday for a winner-take-all rematch. Preston won both previous matchups between the two, 2-1 and 3-1.
Pocatello ended the season with a record of 7-8-2.