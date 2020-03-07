NAMPA — Tyler Jones finally cracked a small smile with 35.4 seconds left.
After all the wins and trophies and Saturdays at the Ford Idaho Center, Preston’s head coach still felt the emotions of the big moment.
A short time later, his players did too, as they stormed the court and celebrated their 59-43 win in the 4A state championship game against Moscow, Preston’s fourth state title in the last five years.
The Indians’ 22nd win in a row avenged last season’s title game loss, which ended Preston’s three-year reign as state champ. Blue-clad supporters chanted “Take it back” all weekend in the Treasure Valley, but their chant was different once Preston (26-1) reclaimed the throne.
“Took it back! Took it back!”
“It feels good to finally get it done,” senior center Ty Hyde said, blue trophy in hand. “We know how it felt last year, so our motto this year was take it back. It’s right here. We got it done.”
Hyde, along with fellow seniors Luke Smellie, Scott Dunn and Garrett Ward, were on Preston’s varsity squad during 2018’s state title run. But only Hyde scored in the championship game (two points), as that team was dominated by seniors.
They came up a few points short last year as juniors, falling to Idaho Falls in overtime in the title game.
They led almost the entire game Saturday and claimed the senior class’ crowning achievement.
“It’s been our goal all year to make it back here, make it to the state championship,” Jones said. “This senior group’s been great for us and our program and they wanted to go out on top and fortunately, we were able to do that.”
Preston only trailed once, 6-4, early in the first quarter. The gas pedal went to the floor after that as the Indians made six of their final seven shots of the frame and entered the second quarter up 20-8.
Preston’s trapping press defense forced Moscow into turnovers and got the Indians into their transition offense. The Bears (17-10) committed eight of their 11 turnovers in the first half which, paired with 28% shooting, put the underdogs in a 35-17 hole at halftime.
“When we first got that first lead and we started pulling away, we just couldn’t look back,” Preston senior Cooper Hobson said. “We just had to follow through. It was there.”
Hobson’s outside shooting helped his team pull away. The 6-foot-3 senior hit back-to-back 3-pointers to close the first quarter and hit two more early in the second, putting Preston ahead 28-11 and forcing a Moscow timeout.
Hobson scored eight points in the first round and three in the semis before breaking out for a game-high 17 points off the bench in the championship. He was 4 for 4 before missing a heat-check 3 on a Preston fastbreak and finished 5 for 9 from the arc.
“Coming and seeing that first shot go in, it just gives you a lot of confidence,” Hobson said. “And then when they start running plays to you and the big man (Hyde) keeps kicking out to you and finds the outside ... it helps your confidence a ton.”
In the third quarter, Hyde blocked Moscow shots on two consecutive trips down the court, establishing his dominance in the paint and helping Preston hold the Bears to five points in the quarter.
Preston extended its 35-17 halftime lead to 42-21 on another Hobson 3 late in the third, making the fourth frame a formality.
Smellie scored five consecutive Preston points on an and-1 and a two-handed dunk, Hyde added a layup and the Indians scored their final 10 points from the free-throw line.
Preston cleared its bench with 35.4 seconds remaining, then exploded off the bench into a dogpile at midcourt.
The Indians shot 52.9% for the game, 6 of 14 from distance and 17 of 19 at the free-throw line. Moscow shot 30.9% and was outrebounded 31-27.
Hobson added four rebounds to his game-high point total, Hyde added 12 points, five boards and four blocks, and Smellie was once again Preston’s do-everything point guard, tallying 13 points, nine rebounds and eight assists.
The three title-game standouts, plus Dunn, Ward and Rett Robertson, depart from Preston as state champions that added to the Indians’ legacy. The Indians’ senior class goes out with a 76-4 three-year record, to boot.
Next year, another group has a chance to keep the state title trophy right where it is.
“Everybody’s got their target on Preston, and they should, because we’ve been in the state championship and we took it back,” Hyde said. “They’re going to have a target next year and they’re going to respond the same way.
“They just need to play Preston basketball. That gets you where you need to be.”
PRESTON 59, MOSCOW 43
Moscow 8 9 5 21 — 43
Preston 20 15 7 17 — 59
Moscow — Decker 4, Thompson 2, Simpson 4, Colter 3, Postell 7, Buchanan 9, Kitchel 12, Skinner 2.
Preston — Hyde 12, Hobson 17, Dunn 2, Smellie 13, Knapp 2, Harris 6, Ward 5, Hammons 2.