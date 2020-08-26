BOYS SOCCER
BLACKFOOT 2, IDAHO FALLS 1
At Blackfoot, the Broncos held off Idaho Falls to record their second-straight one-goal win to start the season.
Frankie Garcia’s first-half brace put Blackfoot in front 2-0, but Idaho Falls dragged a goal back before halftime and then were the better team in the second half.
“I think we started off the better team, but I think we caught them a little bit cold,” Blackfoot coach Liam Pope said. “As the game went on, Idaho Falls got more and more into it, made life difficult. I think we were holding on a little bit at the end.”
Blackfoot (2-0) hosts Rigby on Saturday at 3:30.
AMERICAN FALLS 3, SUGAR-SALEM 1
At American Falls, two second-half gave the Beavers a 3-1 win over Sugar-Salem.
Adolfo Alvarez scored in the first half for American Falls before Jose Jaime added a goal in the second half. Sugar-Salem’s goalkeeper then bundled a corner kick from Manuel Rosales over the line for A.F.’s third.
“You can see them evolving and gelling as a team,” American Falls assistant coach Caroline Wight said. “They’re figuring each other out and working together well.”
American Falls (1-1) hosts Declo on Saturday.
FIRTH 6, ABERDEEN 2
Aberdeen’s young team battled hard in a 6-2 home loss to Firth on Wednesday.
“We have a lot of new freshman kids,” Aberdeen coach Aaron Spence said. “We’re trying to get there. I would say the whole team gave it their all. For some of them, it was their first game ever, and they did better than what I had expected.”
Christian Hernandez and Oliver Villa scored for the Tigers (0-2), who host Sugar-Salem on Friday.
GIRLS SOCCER
Aberdeen’s home game against Firth was canceled. The Tigers will start their season Monday at Marsh Valley.
IDAHO FALLS 4, BLACKFOOT 2
At Idaho Falls, the hosts beat Blackfoot 4-2.
No other information was available.
SUGAR-SALEM 6, AMERICAN FALLS 1
American Falls had a quick answer for Sugar-Salem’s first goal, but things slipped away from the Beavers after that in a 6-1 home loss Wednesday.
“We were playing them right there,” American Falls coach Brett Reed said. “They scored their first goal and then we scored a minute after. We had a young squad tonight, so we had to make some adjustments and I don’t think we were quite ready for that.”
Raquel Fehringer scored the lone goal for American Falls (1-1), which hosts Sun Valley Community School on Saturday.
SNAKE RIVER 0, TETON 0
At Teton, Snake River fought the hosts to a scoreless draw.
Panthers goalkeeper Ellie Thomas made 32 saves. Snake River also had chances, but neither team could find the breakthrough.
“It was hard-fought,” Snake River coach Becky Young said. “Our goalie was a rockstar tonight, kept us in the game. It was a lot of fun. We have a young team on our defensive line, but they were starting to jive tonight and it was pretty exciting to see the defense work together.”
Snake River (0-1-1) plays at South Fremont on Saturday.
VOLLEYBALL
ROCKLAND 3, RAFT RIVER 1
At Rockland, the Bulldogs dropped their concentration after a first-set walkover, but came back to beat Raft River in four sets, 25-8, 19-25, 25-10, 25-14.
“It was good to come back and beat them at our level,” Rockland coach Shalissa Tomkinson said. “It really shouldn’t even have been close. I really just think we relaxed (in the second set), but it was a good experience to start our season out.”
Senior setter Angie Lee led the Bulldogs’ attack with 26 assists and sophomore hitter Taylor Wilson had 12 kills.
Rockland (1-0) plays at Dietrich on Tuesday.