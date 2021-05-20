3A STATE TOURNAMENT
SNAKE RIVER 14, BONNERS FERRY 13
At Fruitland HS, Snake River survived a feverish comeback from Bonners Ferry to grab the 14-13 victory and advance to the semifinals of the 3A state tournament.
Snake River was patient at the plate, walking nine times, and really opened up its lead with a nine-run fourth inning.
Bonners Ferry combined to score eight runs in the final two innings, but it wasn’t enough to top the Panthers. After advancing to the state tourney behind a complete-game from Payton Brooks, Snake River needed five pitchers to get the job done on Thursday in an effort to save its best pitchers for.
“In the sixth, we had five kids in a row down 0-2 and we just couldn’t hit a spot,” Snake River coach Rich Dunn said of his pitching staff.
“We did everything we could to save our no 1 and no 2 pitcher. We’ll have Nate Goodwin for 94 pitches tomorrow and Payton Brooks will have 110 pitches on Saturday. Everybody that played, did their role. Really, to do what we did today, is our best chance to steal a championship. We’re never content just being here. We’re playing our best baseball and trying to steal a trophy.”
But it was Brooks who went the longest, striking out a quartet and surrendering no earned runs in 3 1/3 innings of action. On top of that, the Panthers’ senior went 4 for 5, smacking a double and driving in three.
“We defiantly gambled with house money today and come out of it by the skin of our teeth,” Dunn said.
Snake River (13-12) plays Fruitland Friday at 4 p.m. at Fruitland HS.
SNAKE RIVER 14, BONNERS FERRY 13
Bonners Ferry 302 004 4 — 13 12 2
Snake River 120 920 x — 14 9 2
Bonners Ferry — LP: Banning. HR: T. Bateman. 2B: B. Bateman (2).
Snake River — WP: Payton Brooks. 3B: Ryker Watt. 2B: Payton Brooks, Cooper Keller.
WEISER 12, MARSH VALLEY 10 (8)
At Fruitland HS, Marsh Valley’s undefeated season is no more after Weiser threw a wrench into the 3A state tournament with an 12-10 upset win over the top-ranked Eagles.
Despite Karter Howell (2) and Stanton Howell combining for three home runs and five RBIs, Weiser scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh to tie the game, then scored three more an inning later to win it.
Senior James Bodily tossed the first 2 2/3 innings for Marsh Valley, but allowed eight hits and five earned run – an uncharacteristic start from the Eagles’ ace.
In snapping the Eagles’ 24-0 start to the season, Weiser became just the third team all season to score more than three runs against Marsh Valley and the first team to put up more than 10 against the 2019 state champions.
Marsh Valley (24-1) plays the loser of Homedale/Kimberly Friday at 1 p.m. at Fruitland HS.
WEISER 12, MARSH VALLEY 10 (8)
Marsh Valley 130 030 21 — 10 12 1
Weiser 303 000 33 — 12 15 2
Marsh Valley — LP: Stanton Howell. HR: Karter Howell (2), Stanton Howell. 2B: Andrew Anderson, Payton Howe.
Weiser — WP: Beau Shields. HR: Beau Shields. 2B: Tyler Pope, Ray Calley, Koda Coers.
5A STATE TOURNAMENT
EAGLE 15, HIGHLAND 7
At Wolfe Field, Highland is out of the running for a state title after a 15-7 loss to Eagle in the first round of the 5A state tournament.
Highland’s senior ace Jaxon Christensen had an atypical start, allowing 10 hits and a half-dozen earned runs in his five innings of work.
He did help his cause, though, going 2 for 4 at the plate with a pair of runs. The only Ram who hit better was Easton Eddie, who notched two hits and drove three runs in.
Highland (18-11) plays Coeur d’Alene Friday at 1 p.m. at Wolfe Field in Caldwell.
EAGLE 15, HIGHLAND 7
Eagle 150 111 6 — 15 18 3
Highland 202 001 2 — 7 8 1
Highland — LP: Jaxon Christensen. 3B: Jaxon Christensen. 2B: Easton Eddie.
4A STATE TOURNAMENT
COLUMBIA 5, POCATELLO 3
In Twin Falls, Pocatello gave up four runs in the final two innings and fell 5-2 to Columbia in the first round of the 4A state tournament.
“We just fell apart. We just beat ourselves,” Pocatello coach Vinnie Benavidez said. “The kids played OK but we just did a lot of little things wrong that we’ve talked about all year. It came back to bite us.”
Sophomore pitcher Brody Burch was largely stellar. The right-hander pitched over six innings and allowed just four hits and four earned runs. But it was a few walks and defensive errors in the sixth where Columbia capitalized.
“Brody was good most of the day. In the sixth, I think he walked one and hit one, uncharacteristically,” Benavidez said. “We just didn’t play defense well and didn’t run the bases well.”
The Indians will throw senior Landon Sullivan tomorrow as they look to keep their season alive.
“Now you can hang your head and say you can’t win a state championship or you can come back and play baseball and try and win a trophy,” Benavidez said. “I’ve told the guys to just enjoy these last couple games with your teammates.”
Pocatello (13-11-2) plays Ridgevue Friday at 1 p.m. at CSI in Twin Falls.
COLUMBIA 5, POCATELLO 3
Columbia 001 002 2 — 5 5 3
Pocatello 101 100 0 — 3 8 4
Columbia — WP: Ethan DiGiacomo.
Pocatello — LP: Brody Burch. 2B: Brody Burch.