SHELLEY 33, PRESTON 19
At Preston, the hosts lost their first game of the season. No other information was available.
ABERDEEN 20, AMERICAN FALLS 8
At American Falls, the Tigers kept up their winning streak in the local rivalry, shutting A.F. out until a late touchdown.
"I really felt good about how we played tonight," Aberdeen coach Jeff Duffin said. "We challenged the kids going into tonight, that going against American Falls' double-wing, we needed to be the physical football team to win tonight. I really thought that we played well in the trenches."
Aberdeen (1-0) hosts Declo next week. American Falls (0-1) travels to West Jefferson.
MARSH VALLEY 28, MCCALL-DONNELLY 7
At Marsh Valley, the Eagles moved to 2-0, holding McCall-Donnelly to 124 total yards.
"It was good to have a home game," Marsh Valley coach Doug Armstrong said. "We got off to a little bit of a slow start. McCall-Donnelly plays some different defensive fronts, so we struggled with blocking a little bit, but we got that figured out and moved the ball up and down the field."
Hunter Roche threw for two touchdowns and ran for another, while Michael Belnap had 94 yards rushing for Marsh Valley.
"We had a pretty balanced attack," Armstrong said. "We're usually very heavy in the rushing category at Marsh Valley, but we were able to do some things tonight, and we were proud of the kids."
Marsh Valley (2-0) hosts Teton next week.
KIMBERLY 30, SNAKE RIVER 26
At Kimberly, the No. 2 3A team in the preseason media poll suffered a big upset as Snake River took the loss. No other information was available.
BEAR LAKE 49, RICH (UT) 0
At Bear Lake, the hosts had no trouble in their season opener as Owen Teuscher threw five touchdowns.
"We came out, scored on our first drive," Bear Lake coach Ryan Messerly said. "Our offense was on point tonight and it was good to watch them. Those first games are always tough because you don't know where you're at."
Teuscher finished an efficient 13 of 15 for 256 yards in the Bears' offensive display. Jaxson Garbett had four catches for 85 yards and two touchdowns.
Bear Lake (1-0) hosts Jackson Hole (WY) next week.
SODA SPRINGS 18, RIRIE 0
At Soda Springs, the Cardinals scored all of their points in the second quarter and shut out Ririe to open the season with a win.
"Both defenses played well," Soda Springs coach Colter Evans said. "You had those first week offensive struggles with timing and rhythm. Our offense didn't finish in the red zone, but overall, especially defensively, I was extremely happy with our execution tonight."
Tugg Kap ran for Soda Springs' first touchdown and threw the other two.
The Cardinals (1-0) play at Firth next week.
LYMAN (WY) 24, MALAD 6
At Malad, mistakes hurt the hosts in a loss to out-of-state Lyman.
"We did a lot of things to shoot ourselves in the foot," Malad coach Kory Kay said. "Lyman is a good team, and we had too many mistakes on our side to give us a chance. On the positive side, it's all stuff that we can fix. I can't tell you how many times we fumbled the snap. We jumped offside at least twice, gave up like six sacks."
Tom Simpson tossed a touchdown to Traven Ward to bring the Dragons to within 14-6 in the third quarter, but they didn't score again.
Malad (0-1) plays at Ririe next week.
ROCKLAND 44, CAMAS COUNTY 24
At Camas County, Rockland took a 22-0 lead at halftime and coasted from there.
After a slow start, the Bulldogs scored 22 points in the second quarter, getting a 90-yard run from Brigham Permann and a 70-yard pass from Braden Permann to Teague Matthews.
"We just played awesome, both sides of the ball," Rockland coach Gerry Hunter said. "For our first game, we moved the ball well through the air and our rushing game was on fire tonight. Defense, we had a few lapses, but we stopped the run, stopped the pass. We had some young kids that stepped up in their first time playing varsity ball and were just lights out."
Braden Permann threw for 193 yards and four touchdowns and added 15 tackles, while his younger brother Brigham put up 176 total yards on just 10 touches with three scores. Levi Farr led the Bulldogs with 17 tackles.
Rockland (1-0) hosts Hansen next week.
MARSH VALLEY 28, MCCALL-DONNELLY 7
McCall-Donnelly 0 7 0 0 — 7
Marsh Valley 7 6 8 7 — 28
Scoring summary
First quarter
MV — Payton Howe 9 pass from Hunter Roche (Caden Goodworth kick)
Second quarter
MD — 57 run (kick good)
MV — Bradley Belnap 8 run (kick failed)
Third quarter
MV — Roche 10 run (Dane Wissenbach run)
Fourth quarter
MV — Wissenbach 16 pass from Roche (Goodworth kick)
Individual stats
Passing — MV: Roche 7-11-140-2-1.
Rushing — MV: M. Belnap 22-94. Roche 15-56-1. Kellen Belnap 5-10. B. Belnap 3-6-1.
Receiving — MV: Wissenbach 2-40-1. Goodworth 1-38. Howe 2-34-1. M. Belnap 1-14. Cody Hansen 1-14.
BEAR LAKE 49, RICH (UT) 0
Rich 0 0 0 0 — 0
Bear Lake 21 21 7 0 — 49
SODA SPRINGS 18, RIRIE 0
Ririe 0 0 0 0 — 0
Soda Springs 0 18 0 0 — 18
Scoring summary
Second quarter
SS — Tugg Kap 4 run (try failed)
SS — Will Torman 11 pass from Kap (try failed)
SS — Craig Hansen 3 pass from Kap (try failed)
LYMAN (WY) 24, MALAD 6
Lyman 14 0 0 10 — 24
Malad 0 0 6 0 — 6
ROCKLAND 44, CAMAS COUNTY 24
Rockland 0 22 14 8 — 44
Camas County 0 0 8 16 — 24
Scoring summary
Second quarter
RL — Brigham Permann 90 run (pass good)
RL — Teague Matthews 70 pass from Braden Permann (run good)
RL — Brigham Permann 15 pass from Braden Permann (try failed)
Third quarter
RL — Brigham Permann 40 pass from Braden Permann (try failed)
RL — Garrett Hendrickson 3 run (pass good)
Fourth quarter
RL — Matthews 11 pass from Braden Permann (run good)
Individual stats
Passing — Braden Permann 13-19-193-4-0. Gavin Permann 3-3-15.
Rushing — Brigham Permann 4-109-1. Hendrickson 4-15-1. Cody Woodworth 4-25. Gavin Permann 1-4. Braden Permann 2-35.
Receiving — Brigham Permann 6-67-2. Matthews 4-126-2. Woodworth 1-3. Hendrickson 1-2. Levi Farr 2-8.