BASEBALL
POCATELLO 7, BONNEVILLE 0
POCATELLO 8, BONNEVILLE 1
At Pocatello, the Indians didn’t allow a run until the final inning of their doubleheader as their pitching shined in a sweep of Bonneville.
“Our starting pitching was dynamite tonight,” Pocatello head coach Vinnie Benavidez said. “We did a lot of good things tonight, bunting, base running — we did a lot of little things right. It’s good for these young kids to get some wins.”
The wins were the first of the season for Pocatello after a three-game losing streak to open the year.
Landon Sullivan and Atticus Clark combined on a one-hit shutout in the opener, with Sullivan handling most of the work by throwing six innings, giving up the one hit and two walks while striking out nine.
“His offspeed was fantastic,” Benavidez said. “He pitched backwards to the kids and was getting ahead in the count. He would get kids off balance with offspeed then blow a fastball by them.”
Martin Serrano and Alex Winn had two hits apiece for Pocatello in the opener.
Brody Burch did his best to match Sullivan’s effort in the nightcap, throwing six shutout innings, allowing three hits and striking out nine. McCadden Evans had two hits and drove in three, giving Burch — and Clark, who again finished the game — all the support they would need.
Pocatello (2-3) plays at Bear River (UT) on Friday.
MARSH VALLEY 11, SUGAR-SALEM 1 (6)
At Century, Marsh Valley run-ruled Sugar-Salem 11-1 in a six-inning game.
The Eagles scored in every inning and every player on its roster recorded a hit. Karter Howell went 4-5 with 3 RBI and Alex Vaughan went 3-4 with a trio of RBI.
But the star of the game was on the mound.
Marsh Valley starter James Bodily threw all six innings and allowed just one run and five hits while walking zero and fanning 11. The senior’s first start of the season couldn’t have been scripted any better.
MALAD 15, SNAKE RIVER 3 (6)
At Snake River, Malad finished off a six-inning, mercy-rule win by jumping on the Panthers for eight runs in the top of the sixth.
“Everything about today was all about Malad,” Snake River coach Rich Dunn said. “There wasn’t one facet of the day that they didn’t look better than us. Their uniforms even looked better.”
Grady Combs threw a strong four innings for the Dragons, giving up three hits and striking out nine.
Kyler Horsley doubled twice and drove in four for Malad, with Traven Ward and Dillon Evans each adding three RBIs.
“We pitched really well and our offense was pretty consistent throughout the game,” Malad coach Bo Clark said. “It was kind of a complete performance. We had a few defensive letdowns, but the offense was great.”
Nate Goodwin hit a home run for Snake River.
Malad (3-0) plays at Shelley Friday. Snake River (0-3) hosts Teton on Tuesday.
POCATELLO 7, BONNEVILLE 0
Bonneville 000 000 0 — 0 1 2
Pocatello 104 002 x — 7 8 2
Bonneville — LP: Kress.
Pocatello — WP: Landon Sullivan. 3B: Zac Park.
POCATELLO 8, BONNEVILLE 1
Bonneville 000 000 1 — 1 4 1
Pocatello 011 204 x — 8 7 1
Bonneville — LP: Robinson. 2B: Perez.
Pocatello — WP: Brody Burch. 2B: Burch, Kaden Knowles, McCadden Evans.
MALAD 15, SNAKE RIVER 3 (6)
Malad 200 238 — 15
Snake River 001 101 — 3
Malad — WP: Grady Combs. 2B: Kyler Horsley 2, Traven Ward 2.
Snake River — LP: Cash Jensen. 2B: Jenson. HR: Nate Goodwin.
MARSH VALLEY 11, SUGAR-SALEM 1 (6)
Sugar-Salem 000 001 X – 1 5
Marsh Valley 111 233 – 11 16
Sugar-Salem – LP: Woodcock.
Marsh Valley – WP: James Bodily. 2B: Stanton Howell
SOFTBALL
MARSH VALLEY 13, SUGAR-SALEM 7
It took over a year for Kenzie Van Sickle to get her first win as Marsh Valley’s head coach, but it finally came Thursday as the Eagles beat Sugar-Salem at Capell Park in Pocatello.
Last year was supposed to be the first year at the helm for Van Sickle, the former Highland and Idaho State star, but the coronavirus pandemic wiped out the season before the Eagles’ first game.
They then lost their first three games this year before breaking out Thursday behind the pitching and hitting of sophomore Libbie Larsen, who struck out 13 batters in six innings and had four hits of her own.
With the score tied 2-2 heading to the bottom of the fourth, Marsh Valley batted around to score seven runs. Shelbie Scharfen, who started the inning with a walk, came through with a big two-out, two-run double.
“First year, getting that first win, it feels good, so I just hope that we can continue to improve,” Van Sickle said. “We did a lot better job at the plate today. We were a lot more disciplined, had better plans at the plate, and that’s something I’m trying to stress.”
Marsh Valley (1-3) hosts Teton on Saturday at Capell Park in Pocatello.
MALAD 10, SNAKE RIVER 0 (5)
At Snake River, a quick start helped Malad stay unbeaten.
The Dragons scored six runs in the top of the first, with a two-run double by Riley Dorius the big blow, and coasted from there for a five-inning win.
Dorius threw all five innings for Malad, striking out eight while allowing just three hits and one walk, and went 3 for 3 at the plate with two doubles and three RBIs.
The Dragons (4-0) play at Shelley on Friday. Snake River (1-1) plays at Blackfoot on March 26.
BEAR LAKE 14, WENDELL 3
BEAR LAKE 18, WENDELL 3 (3)
At Wendell, Bear Lake’s offense was firing on all cylinders in a doubleheader sweep of Wendell.
Shanyce Peterson led the Bears with four hits in Game 1, while Alexis Coombs triple twice and drove in three from the cleanup spot.
Coombs was just as good in the second game, doubling and tripling as Bear Lake scored 18 runs in just three innings to force a mercy-rule victory.
Hannah DeClark has four hits and scored four times for the Bears in the nightcap as every player in the starting lineup recorded at least one hit.
Bear Lake (3-0) plays at Preston on Friday.
MARSH VALLEY 13, SUGAR-SALEM 7
Sugar-Salem 011 031 1 — 7 9 3
Marsh Valley 101 722 x — 13 13 1
Sugar-Salem — LP: Pocock. 2B: Pocock. 3B: Bennion.
Marsh Valley — WP: Libbie Larsen. 2B: Larsen, Shelbie Scharfen, Taya Whitworth. 3B: Camri Campbell, Berkley Vincent.
MALAD 10, SNAKE RIVER 0 (5)
Malad 620 02 — 10 7 0
Snake River 000 00 — 0 3 4
Malad — WP: Riley Dorius. 2B: Dorius 2, Shaelie Ketchell.
Snake River — LP: Halle Leavitt. 2B: Leavitt.
BEAR LAKE 14, WENDELL 3
Bear Lake 400 260 2 — 14 18 1
Wendell 110 100 0 — 3 11 0
Bear Lake — WP: Hailey Humpherys. 2B: Brooklynne Clausing, Humpherys, Shanyce Peterson, Gracey Rigby, Hayley Wells. 3B: Alexis Coombs 2, Rigby.
Wendell — LP: Tipton. 2B: Clark, Young 2, Geer.
BEAR LAKE 18, WENDELL 3 (3)
Bear Lake 981 — 18 19 0
Wendell 201 — 3 6 0
Bear Lake — WP: Brooklynne Clausing. 2B: Alexis Coombs, Shanyce Peterson, Kelsea Skinner. 3B: Coombs, Hannah DeClark, Peterson, Skinner.
Wendell — LP: Scott. 3B: Young. HR: Geer.