BOYS BASKETBALL
PRESTON 72, BLACKFOOT 61
At Preston, the Indians completed a season sweep over Blackfoot, beating the Broncos for the second time.
Cole Harris had 19 points and Gabe Hammons added 17 for Preston, which led by five at halftime.
Ja'Vonte King led Blackfoot with 23 points.
Preston (7-3) hosts Twin Falls on Saturday. Blackfoot (6-4) plays at Skyline on Wednesday.
WEST SIDE 43, FIRTH 37
At Firth, 19 points from Bryler Shurtliff propelled West Side to a 43-37 road win.
“We posted him up a little bit,” West Side coach Tyler Brown said of Shurtliff. “He can go inside or outside. He had 11 in the first quarter. He had a real good start and then they focused on him and other kids had to step up.”
West Side struggled in both the second and fourth quarters, recording a combined dozen points in the two periods. But, the Pirates also managed to have stout defensive performances to not allow Firth a chance to come back.
“It seemed like they were always one or two baskets from tying the game,” Brown said. “We could never put them away. I thought the kids played hard and executed when they needed to.”
West Side (6-3) plays at Rich County (UT) on Friday night.
GRACE 49, BEAR LAKE 41
At Grace, the Grizzlies redeemed an earlier loss to Bear Lake.
"We struggled a little bit in the third quarter," Grace coach Rory Lloyd said. "They closed the gap, tied it up, but in the fourth quarter, we just did what we had to. We hit some free throws, which was a big factor in our loss at their place. It was a great team win for us."
Gage Stoddard had 18 points and Payson Andersen 13 for Grace. Owen Teuscher led Bear Lake with 12.
Bear Lake (5-7) opens conference play at West Side on Jan. 16. Grace (2-9) plays at Oakley on Saturday.
GRACE LUTHERAN 50, TAYLOR'S CROSSING 28
At Grace Lutheran, the Royals dominated after a close first quarter.
Gavin Spencer had 17 points and Ben Hess added 14 to lead Grace Lutheran.
"Taylor's Crossing played really hard and gave us a battle," Grace Lutheran coach Jeremy Hess said. "It was a good effort in a gritty game."
The Royals play at Taylor's Crossing on Saturday.
BOYS BASKETBALL BOX SCORES
PRESTON 72, BLACKFOOT 61
Blackfoot 13 13 9 26 — 61
Preston 17 14 11 30 — 72
Blackfoot — Toussaint 3, Ball 3, Cannon 3, Peterson 7, Grimmett 3, Dahle 6, Layton 13, King 23.
Preston — Larson 1, Shumway 10, Roberts 7, Knapp 8, Harris 19, Hess 8, Hammons 17, Lindhardt 2.
WEST SIDE 43, FIRTH 37
West Side 16 5 15 7 — 43
Firth 12 6 12 7 — 37
West Side — Shurtliff 19, Stewart 10, E. Henderson 8, Noreen 5, P. Henderson 1.
Firth — A. Jacobson 13, Holley 8, Howell 5, Blonquist 4, Longhurst 4, T. Jacobson 3.
GRACE 49, BEAR LAKE 41
Bear Lake 10 10 10 11 — 41
Grace 16 12 2 19 — 49
Bear Lake — Beresford 4, Shaul 4, Neal 8, Burbank 6, Teuscher 12, Carlsen 1, Hammond 6.
Grace — Gilbert 4, Stoddard 18, Draper 9, Taggart 3, Andersen 13, Gibbs 2.
GRACE LUTHERAN 50, TAYLOR'S CROSSING 28
Taylor's Crossing 9 5 8 6 — 28
Grace Lutheran 10 13 12 15 — 50
Taylor's Crossing — Tower 2, Baca 2, Lords 2, Cain 2, Hansen 16, Fullmer 3.
Grace Lutheran — Spencer 17, Thompson 3, Reinhold 6, Horst 1, Hess 14, Thiros 6, Rodriguez 3.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
GRACE LUTHERAN 48, TAYLOR'S CROSSING 7
At Grace Lutheran, Emma Grayson scored 22 points and the Royals were ruthless on defense.
"The girls turned good defense into offense," Grace Lutheran coach Ryan Strehlow said. "Emma Grayson shot really well and Natalie Phinney had a ton of offensive rebounds tonight."
Grace Lutheran (3-6) plays at Taylor's Crossing on Saturday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL BOX SCORES
GRACE LUTHERAN 48, TAYLOR'S CROSSING 7
Taylor's Crossing 1 2 3 1 — 7
Grace Lutheran 9 17 14 7 — 48
Taylor's Crossing — Webb 2, Patience 1, James 1, Varason 3.
Grace Lutheran — Trogden 11, Knape 3, Grayson 22, Phinney 10, Austin 2.