BANCROFT — In January, Brandon Sanchez thought he had finally made up his mind to return to coaching football after two years away.
But as he was starting to prepare to be the new defensive coordinator on Mark Dodge's staff at Grace — where Sanchez had been the head coach from 2015-17 — his world was flipped upside down.
In early February, Sanchez suffered a stroke that left him unable to talk or use his right arm.
"I thought my life was going to be completely different," Sanchez said. "I could still read, but when you can barely say a few words, it's one of the most frustrating things on the planet. It was like there was this wall in my head and I couldn't get past it."
On Friday, Sanchez returned to the sidelines — as Grace's head coach, not the defensive coordinator, after Dodge left the job in late spring — and picked up the win as a late 2-point conversion stop gave Grace a 14-6 season-opening victory at North Gem.
"I didn't think I'd ever coach again, teach again," Sanchez said. "Somehow, it came back. It was just a few months, and everything came back as close to normal as it can be. ... Once (coach Dodge left), people started asking me if I wanted to come back, and I think I was ready. I missed the kids, I missed the competition."
Sanchez's opposite number, Corry Hatch, was also making his return to the sidelines at North Gem, where he was the defensive coordinator from 2003-07.
"At first, I'll be honest, I was a little nervous," Hatch said. "Probably like anybody, you know, but we settled into the game and I was able to relax and hopefully put my guys in good spots.
The two were welcomed back with an unorthodox beginning to the 8-man season, as the game went into halftime tied 0-0.
It wasn't for lack of trying, as both teams had great chances to score in the opening 24 minutes.
Gage Stoddard hit a deep pass to Treyson Draper on Grace's first play of the game, but the North Gem secondary recovered to drag Draper down before the goal line, and the Cowboys then forced a turnover on downs inside the 10.
It was North Gem's turn to get a drive going at the end of the half, but quarterback Bridger Hatch was stonewalled on a keeper just before the goal line on the final play before halftime.
"I don't know if I've ever been in an 8-man football game with a 0-0 halftime score," Corry Hatch said. "I felt really good about it. I felt like we had weathered the storm. I know, when you play these bigger schools, depth is going to become an issue at some point. It felt good knowing that here we were at halftime, 0-0 and literally an inch away from taking the lead."
Grace finally punched in the opening touchdown in the third quarter. Stoddard converted a short fourth down in the red zone and Draper swept around right end for the 8-yard score.
Draper, a transfer who was 3A all-state in Wyoming a year ago, then ran in a 2-point conversion that would prove to be a very crucial one down the stretch.
Through the rest of the third quarter and late into the fourth, it looked like the extra points wouldn't matter.
Grace came within a razor's edge of sealing the game with about five minutes left in the fourth. Facing a fourth and 15 narrowly in North Gem's territory, Sanchez opted to go for it, and Draper outjumped bracket coverage to haul in a deep corner route for the first down.
"I gambled," Sanchez said. "I have a philosophy, if we're at a certain point on the field, a lot of times if you punt the ball, guys end up returning it to the exact same place you punted it from. ... If it didn't work, people would be saying things different. But it did."
That was the Grizzlies' best haymaker, but North Gem came right back with two counterpunches that almost flipped the game on its head.
With Grace inside the 10-yard line, a bad snap put the ball on the ground, and Cowboys defensive lineman Bridger Hatch jumped on it with 4:30 to go.
Then, just a few plays later, Hatch — also North Gem's quarterback — hit a hole on the right side of the line and went all the way to the house for an 89-yard touchdown.
"Our offense is a grinder, so yeah, late in the game I expected to break some stuff," Corry Hatch said. "An 89-yard run, I wasn't quite expecting one to break like that. Fortunately, it did for us. At that point, we were feeling really good. We knew at that point that we could win."
That gave the Cowboys a chance to tie, but on the 2-point conversion play, Hatch — just as he was on the final play of the first half — was stuffed just short of the goal line.
Pleas for a horse-collar penalty went up from the home stands, but no flag was thrown, essentially ending the game.
Grace opted not to kneel, with Stoddard punching in a meaningless 1-yard touchdown with under 20 seconds left to make the final score 14-6.
For Sanchez, not only was it a triumphant return to the field, the win was a coincidental chance to make something right.
In his debut game during his first run as Grace coach, in 2015, Sanchez lost to North Gem in Bancroft.
Five years later, with his stroke behind him, he got the win over the Cowboys to start his second tenure.
"I'll be honest with you, it was different," Sanchez said. "It's ironic, back in January coach Dodge came to me and asked me to come back and run his defense. When I had that stroke, I just kind of let him know, I'm not sure what's going to happen. I didn't think I was ever going to coach again, I thought I was retired. ... (But) I really wanted to come back and coach these kids."