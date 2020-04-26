Taysom Hill signed an extension with the New Orleans Saints on Sunday morning, keeping the Pocatello native in New Orleans through at least 2021.
The deal was first reported by ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Hill was already set to make $4.6 million this upcoming season in New Orleans, but the Saints added an extra year and $16.3 million to his deal. The sum total of his contract is $21 million over two years, with $16 million guaranteed and another $1 million in performance incentives, according to Schefter.
Hill made a total of $1.67 million over his first three NFL seasons.
Hill, who played at Highland High School in Pocatello before going to BYU and landing with the Saints after being waived by the Green Bay Packers in 2017, is listed as a quarterback but played a positionless role for New Orleans last season, seeing snaps at quarterback, wide receiver, tight end and running back, as well as on special teams.
He finished with 19 catches for 234 yards and six touchdowns, 27 carries for 156 yards and a touchdown, and three completions on six pass attempts for 55 yards.
After the season, the Saints placed a first-round tender on Hill, a restricted free agent, which made it difficult for any other team to sign him. The Saints could match any offer and force the signing team, if he did leave, to surrender it first-round draft pick.
Under the tender, Hill would have played the 2020 season for around $4.6 million, but the new contract supplants that agreement.
Hill's new deal continues a busy few days in quarterback news for the Saints. It was also reported Sunday morning that the team is signing free agent quarterback Jameis Winston, who threw for over 5,000 yards for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2019.
With the addition of Winston behind 41-year-old Drew Brees, Hill might reprise his jack-of-all-trades role in 2020.
The Saints also traded back into the seventh round of the NFL Draft on Saturday to take Mississippi State quarterback Tommy Stevens, who plays similarly to Hill coming out of college and is expected to have a comparable role if he sees the field with New Orleans.