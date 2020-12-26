Taysom Hill became a footnote to history on Christmas Day as the New Orleans Saints demolished the Minnesota Vikings 52-33.
New Orleans running back Alvin Kamara tied an NFL record originally set in 1929 with six rushing touchdowns in a game. The Saints’ only other touchdown was scored by Hill, who bullied his way into the end zone from a yard out with four minutes left in the game and Kamara still on five touchdowns.
The running back would go on to tie the record with a 3-yard score with 1:50 left in the game.
The win clinched New Orleans’ fourth straight NFC South title.
Hill, a Pocatello native and Highland alum, finished with five carries for 18 yards and the score, his seventh rushing touchdown of the season and sixth in the last six weeks.
He also completed both of his pass attempts for eight yards, and had one catch for 19 yards.
Blackfoot and Idaho State alum Josh Hill played just two snaps, one on offense and one on special teams, in the win.