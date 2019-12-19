BOYS BASKETBALL
POCATELLO 63, RIDGEVUE 39
Kaden Hales scored 24 points to lift Pocatello over Ridgevue in a 63-39 win at the Warhawk Christmas Tournament in Nampa.
The Indians outscored Ridgevue 21-4 in the final quarter, thanks to a commitment to attack the rim, according to Poky coach Joe Green.
Pocatello (5-0, 2-0 4A District 5-6) faces Kuna on Friday at Ridgevue.
POST FALLS 58, HIGHLAND 44
Post Falls pulled away from Highland in the fourth quarter of a 58-44 win in Pocatello.
The Rams were outscored 17-6 in the final quarter.
Easton Durham scored 15 points to lead Highland (2-5), which plays Jan. 3 at Blackfoot.
NEW PLYMOUTH 56, ABERDEEN 44
Aberdeen fell 56-44 to New Plymouth on Thursday at the College of Idaho tournament.
The Tigers were outscored 28-14 in the first half, and were 3 of 10 from the free-throw line during that span.
Jayce Petersen scored nine points to lead Aberdeen (1-5). which faces Vale (Oregon) at College of Idaho on Friday.
THUNDER BASIN (WY) 75, BEAR LAKE 40
Bear Lake ran into a hot-shooting Thunder Basin (Wyoming) team at the Green River tournament on Thursday, falling 75-40.
“(Thunder Basin) shot 17 for 35 from the 3-point line,” Bear Lake coach Brandon Carlsen said. “They were hot. They’re a good team, they get up and down the floor well.”
Tiagan Criswell scored 13 points for the Bears (4-2) who play Cheyenne South on Friday in the next round of the tournament.
TAYLOR’S CROSSING 80, SHO-BAN 48
Three games in three days caught up to Sho-Ban on Thursday in an 80-48 loss to Taylor’s Crossing at Sho-Ban.
The Chiefs were down 23-12 after the first quarter and 40-21 at halftime.
“Playing three games back to back to back, that’s tough,” Sho-Ban coach Tim Wilson. “I think we needed a day off. We had a couple of guys out sick. But at the end of the day, we just ran out of gas from last night against North Gem.”
Joey Pebeahsy scored 15 and Makalon Buckskin added 13 for Sho-Ban (2-5), which hosts Watersprings on Jan. 7.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
CENTURY 50, EAST (UT) 44
Century held on to beat East (Utah) on Thursday in the Tarkanian Classic in Las Vegas.
“They were a big team, but we shot the ball well and got some easy buckets in transition,” Diamondbacks coach Chris Shuler said.
Lexi Bull tallied 21 points while Ashton Adamson added 16 to lead Century (8-1), which plays Friday against Bishop Gorman in Nevada.
WRESTLING
MINICO 75, POCATELLO 12
COLUMBIA 63, POCATELLO 18
A shorthanded Pocatello team traveled Thursday to Minico, where it lost 75-12 to the Spartans and 63-18 to Columbia.
Indians coach JB Plato said nine varsity wrestlers stayed home with sickness.
“The kids we put out on the mat did a phenomenal job for what we had,” Plato said.
Plato highlighted undefeated Joshua Hornett, who pinned Minico’s Javier Rangel in 95 seconds and Columbia’s Troy Olmos in 75 seconds.
Pocatello (4-2) wrestles in the High County Conference duals at Bonneville High School on Friday.
BEAR LAKE 45, RICH (UT) 30
Bear Lake beat Rich (Utah) in a dual match on Thursday, 45-30.
Ben York (145 pounds), Dalton Moss (160), Mason Critchlow (182) and Joe Williams (220) all pinned their opponents for the Bears.
BLACKFOOT 45, THUNDER RIDGE 36
Blackfoot beat Thunder Ridge on Thursday, 45-36.
Marcelina Trejo, at 113 pounds, and Micheal Edwards, at 182, both got pins for the Broncos.
SODA SPRINGS 39, AMERICAN FALLS 36
American Falls was barely outpointed on Thursday in a 39-36 loss to Soda Springs.
Logan Mills (126 pounds), Jackson Beck (132), Colby Permann (138) and Kyler Krehbiel (145) all won via fall for the Tigers.
BOYS BASKETBALL
POST FALLS 58, HIGHLAND 44
Highland 7 11 20 6 – 44
Post Falls 10 17 14 17 – 58
Highland – Rudd 2, Duffin 3, Durham 15, Carter 4, Shrere 2, Mickelsen 4.
Post Falls – Gennett 16, McClean 5, Rodriguez 2, Rutherford 10, Ballew 11, Lee 10, Horning 4.
NEW PLYMOUTH 56, ABERDEEN 44
Aberdeen 5 9 14 16 – 44
New Plymouth 11 17 15 13 – 56
Aberdeen – Guillen 2, Foster 6, Bright 3, Rowbury 8, Ingersoll 2, Schritter 5, Wynn 3, Petersen 9, Behrend 4, Lemos 3.
POCATELLO 63, RIDGEVUE 39
Pocatello 13 15 15 21 – 63
Ridevue 9 5 21 4 – 39
Pocatello – Hales 24, Nye, Brown 18, Downs 2, Bruner 2, B. Bailey 9, M. Hale 7.
THUNDER BASIN (WY) 75, BEAR LAKE 40
Bear Lake 9 10 13 8 — 40
Thunder Basin 26 17 17 15 — 75
Bear Lake — Carlsen 6, Alleman 2, Hillier 2, Crane 2, Teuscher 8, Criswell 13, Hammond 5, Schreiber 2.
TAYLOR’S CROSSING 80, SHO-BAN 48
Taylor’s Crossing 23 17 23 17 — 80
Sho-Ban 12 9 16 11 — 48
Taylor’s Crossing — Hammon 17, Hatch 34, Hansen 12, Shamon 17.
Sho-Ban — Friday 7, Chacon 6, Yazzie 1, Appenay 4, Pebeahsy 15, Chippewa 2, Buckskin 13.