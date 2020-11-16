Throughout the NFL season, we’ll check in with former Idaho State football players and other notable locals currently in the NFL. Here’s an update after Week 10.
Taysom Hill (Highland HS) — BYU, New Orleans Saints
Although the Saints' starting quarterback Drew Brees left Sunday's 27-13 win over the San Francisco 49ers with an injury, Hill, nominally listed as the backup, wasn't who New Orleans turned to.
Instead, third-stringer Jameis Winston came in to finish the game.
Hill did see a rise in his playing time, playing 22 snaps, including 10 at quarterback — with nine of those coming after Brees left the game.
The former Highland Ram ran for 45 yards on eight carries, the second-highest total on the team Sunday and the second-highest total of the season for Hill after a 54-yard performance last week.
Hill was sacked for a loss of five yards on his only dropback passing attempt, and fumbled twice, recovering one and losing one.
Brees was diagnosed with multiple fractured ribs and a collapsed lung on Monday, and will be out for multiple weeks. Saints coach Sean Payton gave no indication Monday as to whether Hill or Winston would start this week against the Atlanta Falcons.
Josh Hill (Blackfoot HS) — Idaho State, New Orleans Saints
Hill played just nine snaps against the 49ers on Sunday, recording no stats.
It was the fewest snaps for the former Idaho State Bengal in the last three years.
Dirk Koetter — Idaho State (1977, 79-81), Atlanta Falcons
The Falcons, for whom Koetter is the offensive coordinator, had a bye in Week 10.
Atlanta remains a top-five offense in the NFL, averaging 396.8 yards per game, fifth in the league, through nine games.
The Falcons play the Saints this week.