Highland's season didn't exactly end how the Rams planned. They finished 18-10 in the regular season, finished as runner-ups in the district tournament but were two-and-out in the 5A state tournament.
Though Highland's year didn't conclude with a trophy, numerous Rams were honored with 5A District 5-6 all-conference honors.
Senior Jaxon Christensen was the only Highland player to make the first-team squad, earning a spot as both an outfielder and pitcher. The hard-throwing right-hander made a dozen appearances, racking up a 2.52 ERA while fanning 75 batters. At the plate, Christensen batted .424 with three-dozen hits and 28 RBIs.
On the second team was Easton Durham (infielder), Easton Eddie (pitcher and outfielder) and Austin Hansen (utility/DH).
Durham missed a chunk of the season with a hand injury but was the Rams' smooth-fielding shortstop when on the field. Eddie was Highland's no. 2 arm and tallied a .403 batting average with a dozen extra-base hits. And Hansen batted over .300, notching 23 hits.
Further down, Highland had a quartet nominated as honorable mentions: catcher Aaron Kearns, infielder Luke Davis, pitcher Trem Tolman and pitcher/outfielder Scott Baker.