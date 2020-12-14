Pocatello native Taysom Hill threw for a new career-high 291 yards for the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, but the Saints lost 24-21 to the Philadelphia Eagles.
It was Hill's first loss in four starts this year for the Saints.
"I have to take some blame for that as a quarterback. I think at the end of the day, this one does sting a little bit because we knew what was at stake," Hill said postgame, per the Saints. "We worked really hard to put ourselves in this situation to be in the driver's seat where we could control our own destiny."
With the loss, the Saints slipped behind the Green Bay Packers in the race for the NFC's No. 1 seed.
Hill, a Highland alumnus, finished 28 of 38 for 291 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. He also ran five times for 33 yards.
New Orleans started slowly in the first half and trailed 17-0 to the Eagles, who came in on a four-game losing streak, at halftime.
That was exacerbated by Hill's second interception of the year, a screen pass that bounced off Alvin Kamara's hands and was picked off by Philly linebacker Duke Riley.
"We weren't converting on third down," Hill said. "Some of those were favorable situations where we were third-and-short and manageable, where you're trying to get to. At the end of the day, I think obviously we came out flat. I think you have to credit Philly for the way they came out and played us. They got after us the first half."
Despite the deficit, Hill came out strong in the second half, leading two touchdown drives on the Saints' first two possessions after halftime.
On the second one, Hill hit Emmanuel Sanders for a 37-yard touchdown to cut the deficit to 17-14.
A crucial fumble from Hill and a missed field goal by Wil Lutz hurt the Saints in the fourth quarter.
Hill's second touchdown throw of the day, a 20-yard laser to Jared Cook with just over a minute left, wasn't enough to bring New Orleans back as Philadelphia recovered the ensuing onside kick.
Hill's previous career-high for passing yards was 233, set in his first start against Atlanta on Nov. 22.
He's now thrown for 834 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions in his four starts this season, adding 209 rushing yards and four rushing scores.
Former Blackfoot and Idaho State tight end Josh Hill caught one pass for one yard in the loss.