BOYS SOCCER
BLACKFOOT 1, CENTURY 0
At Blackfoot, Frankie Garcia scored the game’s only goal in the 50th minute to give the host Broncos a cagey season-opening win.
“Not many real clear-cut chances, if I’m honest,” Blackfoot coach Liam Pope said. “Midfield and defense controlled the game, but it wasn’t an ugly game either. I felt my forwards were a bit rusty, but I didn’t think we looked bad.”
Blackfoot (1-0) hosts Idaho Falls on Wednesday. Century (0-1) plays at Twin Falls on Thursday.
MINICO 4, AMERICAN FALLS 2
At Minico, a brief lapse of concentration doomed American Falls as the Beavers gave up three goals in a seven-minute span.
Adolfo Alvarez and Emiliano Nuñez scored for American Falls (0-1), which hosts Sugar-Salem on Wednesday.
GIRLS SOCCER
CENTURY 6, BLACKFOOT 0
At Century, the host Diamondbacks kept a clean sheet to record their first win of the season.
Kyleigh Gardea scored two goals in the first half and then played the second half in goal to finish the shutout.
Sophie Hall, Emma Edgley, Amabel Avila and Samantha Morgan scored a goal apiece.
“It was your typical first game,” Century coach Matt Shutes said. “They played well. We moved the ball around well. There were definitely some things we have to work on defense, but overall we played well.”
Century (1-0) hosts Twin Falls Thursday. Blackfoot (0-1) plays at Idaho Falls on Wednesday.