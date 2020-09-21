POCATELLO — A lengthy junior varsity match and a 10-minute gym cleaning pushed Century volleyball’s senior night against Shelley on Thursday back a bit later than expected. If this was 2019, that would have been a problem. But in 2020? No worries. The crowd was standing for the national anthem within five minutes.
Libero Caitlin Scott, outside hitter Preslie Merrill, middle blocker Sam Kinghorn and middle blocker Tenleigh Smith received their gift baskets, bouquets of flowers and pictures with their families as coach Breanne Robinson stood, socially distanced, with a jubilant grin.
And, just like that, it was over. If the sanitation, the masks and the senior night in September didn’t distinguish Robinson’s team from her senior-heavy 2019 squad that lost in the 4A state championship match to Bonneville, the length of the ceremonies was another cue.
“Oh yeah,” Robinson said. “(This year, the senior night festivities were shorter) by a lot. By probably 15 minutes.”
How do you replace eight seniors, including All-Area Player of the Year Lexi Bull and first-team honorees Abby Christensen and Julia McNulty? How do you reload when more than half of your team graduates? Even for Century, which has collected half of the 4A state titles in the last decade, it’s an uphill battle, a conundrum that isn’t a quick fix.
Robinson’s rebuild began around May with depth from an unlikely source. When former Blackfoot High women’s basketball coach Courtnie Smith was hired as an assistant for the Idaho State women’s program, her daughters, Tenleigh and Taylor, transferred to Century.
Taylor is a 6-foot middle blocker who flashes potential as a constant menace for opposing hitters. And Tenleigh, Robinson said, is the ultimate competitor -- despite having no prior volleyball experience. And perhaps that best illustrates Robinson's challenge. Tenleigh Smith is one of the best basketball players in the area, currently holds an offer from Idaho State and even joked during senior night how tough it was transitioning to volleyball.
Now imagine having to do that eight times over.
“You just have to go in with -- not a different mindset, because our culture is still the same -- but the players are going to need different things from you and you have to realize that as a coach and be patient,” Robinson said. “There’s a lot of things we’re focusing on that we didn’t have to focus as much on last year.
“It’s just a lot of teaching things that we maybe skipped over last year because they already knew it. But it’s kind of refreshing as a coach … overwhelming and refreshing.”
Making Robinson’s task more manageable are Merrill and sophomore Adee Butler, Century’s two most dynamic attackers who represent the present and future of the program.
Butler, one of Century’s six sophomores, mainly stays on the outside but slams down sets with a ferocity uncommon for a sophomore.
And Merrill may as well have a magnet inside her body whisking her to the right spots. She can attack from the outside, from the back row, she can dig what seems like a sure-fire kill, she rarely misses a serve and seems to make a half-dozen hustle plays per match that save a point.
“Preslie is like, she’s just an all-around good volleyball player. She can set, he can hit, she can dig, she can serve. She has great ball control and works her butt off,” Robinson said. “Adee, I‘m excited about Adee. She’s only going to get better.”
She will all of Century's youngsters. The Diamondbacks are off to a less-than-stellar 2-4 start, even after turning around a 10-3 fifth-set deficit Thursday against Shelley. But just like they were forced to do after the state title loss a year ago, Century persevered to pull out the win.
And, perhaps, to best understand where Century is is to understand Robinson, Merrill and Butler’s thoughts on bouncing back after last season’s loss to Bonneville.
“It’s tough to talk about, because I know all of those kids wanted it so bad. The reality is we played great but Bonneville was stellar that day,” Robinson said. “You can be disappointed, but you can’t agonize over it.”
“We had an amazing season,” Merrill said. “It’s just a whole different team (this year), so the atmosphere is completely different, the team is different, it’s just a different feel. … I had eight seniors last year, we were all leaders. This year, I have to step up into that role.”
“I played on JV last year,” Butler said, “(but) I feel like this is my time to show up and show people what I can do.”
There’s a sense of optimism and forward thinking inside the program. Last season, Robinson admitted, the state championship was the goal from day one. Losing eight seniors changes that mentality.
Instead of playing at a state-title level all season, Robinson seemed confident that months and months of touches for her young squad can get them to that level, hopefully just in time for the state tournament. Perhaps, they can be a late-blooming team that makes a run.
But Butler, ever optimistic, doesn’t see it taking months. No, the five-set slugfest with Shelley, she believes, will revert them back to the course of a year ago.
“I feel like after tonight, we’re only going to get better and get better faster,” she said. “I think this could be a turning point for our mental strength, honestly.”