POCATELLO – Century’s Whitney Misner and Abby Nelson snuck out the white door attached to Century’s dugout and plopped an orange Gatorade bucket in the grass, turning the nearby spout to fill the tub with water. Just after the Diamondbacks recorded the first out in the top of the seventh, the giggling pair carried the tub back in the dugout.
Aramy Glaser struck out her sixth batter of the afternoon soon after, giving the Diamondbacks a 5-1 win over Pocatello, crowning them as the 4A District 5 champions and punching their ticket to state. Problem was, between postgame speeches and pictures, the bucket of liquid stayed untouched.
Eventually, feeling their opportunity was slipping away, a few girls called over assistant coach Levi Kriner for “help,” dousing him from head to toe when he waltzed over. Happy to avoid to the drenching, Century head man Bruce Givens rejoiced. Though, on Thursday, the discomfort may not have fazed him.
After nearly a 30-year coaching career in Pocatello, Givens is hanging it up after the season. As it is for his quartet of seniors – Glaser, Emma Williams, Emma Landon and Megan Boyce – 2021 is Givens’ last hurrah as a Diamondback. Now, regardless of what transpires at the state tournament, that last hurrah includes a trophy and Century’s first district title since 2013.
“Our goal was to make it (to state),” Givens said. “In all honesty, (our goal) was to be district champions and make it there. So everything from this point on is a bonus.”
“It’s like the greatest thing,” Glaser added. “Our past years have been some of our worst, honestly, so to be able to even go to state is so awesome. I’m so happy about that.”
Glaser was spectacular against Pocatello. The four-year starter laced Century’s only two extra-base hits of the afternoon – a double and triple – while allowing just five hits and no earned runs in the circle. Plus, she finished the day without a walk, confident enough to put the ball in the zone and trust her defense – a luxury she hasn’t always enjoyed.
“(In years past) I’ve had the mentality that I’ve had to strike out everybody,” Glaser said. “This year I was able to go in knowing that if the ball was hit, my teammates could have my back.”
Givens has shared a rather candid assessment with his team. They’re good, he’s told them, not great. But it’s the little things that can bump them up a rung, routine fielding and throwing and base running plays that can elevate them.
Century showed it on Thursday. Landon, Century’s left fielder, charged forward on a dipping fly ball and backhanded it to end the fifth. Elin Williams and Libby Evans practically formed a brick wall on the left side of the infield. And with runners on the corners in the fourth, Glaser fielded a slow-rolling chopper, faked a throw to first then spun around and ran the runner on third down for the out.
“For the little rag-tag munchkin group that we have, they’re fun and they play hard,” Givens said.
Century isn’t exactly a rigid squad. To get the Diamondbacks to hold still during celebratory pictures was like trying to keep a dog at bay when food drops. They quipped and chuckled as parents stuck out their phones. They gathered with the trophy and continued to jump in each other’s arms, one-upping each other for the goofiest championship photos.
And, that’s part of what makes Century so good.
“This group is crazy like that. When we tried to get them serious like that at the beginning of the year, they just (stiffened up),” Givens said. “But we let them go dink around and they’re good when they play loose.”
With a lineup full of underclassmen, Givens isn’t out to make any bold predictions for the Diamondbacks’ chances at state. His one message: “Just go have fun.”
For this group, that’ll be no problem.
Century (15-5) is off to the state tournament and will play in Nampa at 11 a.m. on Fri., May 21.
In the early game, Pocatello beat Preston 13-9 to earn the championship date with the Diamondbacks.
Pocatello finished the season with a 13-13 record.
Preston concluded the year with a record of 10-11-1.
POCATELLO 13, PRESTON 9
Preston 103 020 3 — 9 5 4
Pocatello 001 327 x — 13 10 1
Preston — LP: Jaycee Larson. HR: Charly Bair. 3B: Megan Johnson. 2B: Charly Bair, Kendall Keller.
Pocatello — WP: Miah Lusk. HR: McKinly Hill. 2B: Sydney Wilde, Lakecia Ramirez, Taylor Bunderson.
CENTURY 5, POCATELLO 1
Pocatello 001 000 0 — 1 5 2
Century 211 010 x — 5 7 1
Pocatello — LP: Sydney Wilde. 2B: Taylor Bunderson.
Century — WP: Aramy Glaser. 3B: Aramy Glaser. 2B: Aramy Glaser.