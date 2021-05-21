NAMPA – All Bruce Givens could do was stand.
As his team fumbled in its biggest game of the season, losing 18-2 to Vallivue in the first round of the 4A state softball tournament, the Century coach was 250 miles away, watching helplessly from his Gate City home.
Just after the Diamondbacks (15-6) clinched the 4A District 5 title last Thursday, Givens joked about his plans for the next week. He had back surgery planned in the ensuing days, he noted, but wasn’t going to let it keep from coaching his team at state.
“I’ll drive there myself if I have to,” he said with a chuckle.
But the surgery came and the doctors relented, telling Givens he couldn’t ride a bus, drive his car or, heck, ride a bike for three hours without some serious discomfort. They were right. At home, Givens can make it about 15 minutes before he pops to his feet to ease his recently-repaired back.
Givens watched Friday’s game through a Facebook Live stream on his Surface Pro. As his squad flubbed balls in the field, repeated mistakes at the plate and make a good-hitting Vallivue team look like the best team in the state, Givens couldn’t remedy the situation with a mound visit or pep talk. So, often, he just stood.
“It was the hardest decision I’ve ever had to make to not go,” Givens said. “Then to watch that and not be able to help them try to make adjustments just sucked.”
The biggest failed adjustment, Givens thought, came in the batter’s box. The IPad streaming the contest was stationed behind the backstop, just to the side of the catcher. Basically, there may have been no better vantage point to gauge pitches than from the Facebook stream.
As Givens watched hundreds of miles away, even he could tell that Vallivue pitcher Britney Henderson was making her money on the outside corner. Batter after batter, Henderson peppered the edge of the plate and dared the Diamondbacks to swing. Most of the day, they obliged.
“That’s why we had so many pop outs to first and weak ground balls,” Givens said. “None of the girls adjusted to that outside pitch.”
To Century, Vallivue’s offense was no surprise. The Diamondbacks knew the Falcons’ offense was potent and were prone to putting up a dozen or more runs a game – as they did on Friday, an offensive showcase that included three home runs and six doubles. But Vallivue weren’t strangers to losing high-scoring affairs.
“We thought we could score on them,” Givens said, “and we almost threw a goose egg against that girl.”
Century responded, though, in its second game of the day. The Diamondbacks rolled over Minico for a 17-7 victory that kept their season alive.
Aramy Glaser, the game’s winning pitcher went 3 for 5 with a double and an RBI. Behind her, Emma Williams and Natalie Anderson both notched a pair of hits and combined to drive in three runs.
Glaser allowed just three earned runs in the circle but, more importantly, she didn’t walk a batter. Meanwhile, the Diamondbacks seemed to learn from their hitting struggles against Vallivue and were patient enough to draw nine walks in the game two.
A few hours later, the Diamondbacks showed their grit and notched a 12-5 win against Blackfoot, who had just lost to Ridgevue on a walk-off grand slam in the bottom of the seventh.
"I knew it was good to get Blackfoot tonight," Givens said. “I think the first game, I mean, we’re young. Normally we can score some runs. We just didn’t do it that first game."
The victory tied the program record for wins in a season (17) and put the Diamondbacks just a win from – at least – a third trophy. They would need four straight wins on Saturday to complete the impossible and lift the first-place trophy – a notion that seems less crazy by the minute.
Against Blackfoot, in her third start of the day, Glaser allowed just seven hits and three earned runs in her complete-game outing.
“Aramy basically threw three games tonight. That’s what you get from playing four years of varsity,” Givens said of Glaser. “She remembers when Century was the doorstep as a softball program. We had the chance to do something today and she’s making the most of it.”
Century (17-6) plays Vallivue Saturday at 10 a.m. at West Park in Nampa.
VALLIVUE 18, CENTURY 2
Vallivue 050 220 (10) — 18 14 3
Century 000 000 2 — 2 5 5
Vallivue — WP: Britney Henderson. HR: Keelie Hancock, Kayla Stacey (2). 2B: Jamee Cagle, Yazmin Garcia, Brooke Garman (2), Keelie Hancock, Gillian Veriditti.
Century — LP: Army Glaser.
CENTURY 17, MINICO 7 (6)
Minico 013 210 x — 7 9 4
Century 200 609 x — 17 12 6
Minico — LP: Amber Wickel. 2B: Averie Page, Amber Wickel.
Century — WP: Army Glaser. 3B: Libby Evans. 2B: Army Glaser.
CENTURY 12, BLACKFOOT 5
Century 212 034 0 — 12 15 4
Blackfoot 010 112 0 — 5 8 4
Century — WP: Army Glaser. 3B: Adli Glaser. 2B: Natalie Andersen, Adli Glaser, Emma Williams.
Blackfoot — LP: Sami Staley. 2B: Kimber Wieland, Demry Wixom, O. Taufui.