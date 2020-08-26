POCATELLO — At Highland’s first volleyball foray of the 2020-2021 school year, a tri-meet against both Preston and Skyline on Wednesday, things were a little weird.
Well, weird for any normal year. For 2020, it was downright bland and ordinary.
Every other row in the stands was cordoned off with masking tape, with seating demarcation stickers every six feet on the non-taped-off rows in an effort to enforce social distancing.
Further complicating matters was the fact that Highland’s old gym — usually used to run junior varsity games concurrently to the varsity contests — was out of commission due to the floor being redone. The solution? Still run two games at the same time, just do it side-by-side in Highland’s main gym.
While not unprecedented, it shrunk the playing area for each squad and sent numerous spikes, blocks and kills blazing into the stands, keeping the spectators — sitting just a few feet out of bounds — on their proverbial toes.
Skyline defeated Preston in consecutive sets in the first matchup of the evening. The Indians kept it competitive in the first set, trading serve at seemingly every opportunity until stringing together a run of seven consecutive points with libero Matti Whitehead serving.
But Preston wilted down the stretch, allowing the Grizzlies to string together their own six-point run and ultimately win the first set 25-23.
Whitehead went down with what appeared to be a serious leg injury after colliding with a teammate in the second set and had to be helped off the court, unable to put any weight whatsoever on the injured appendage. The Grizzlies then outlasted the Indians, who could not keep things as close in the final two sets, for the straight-sets win.
Unfortunately for the Indians, Highland was their next opponent, and the hosts started off like a house on fire. The Rams scored the first six points of the match on outside hitter McKenna Armstrong’s serve and went on to a 25-12 win in the first set.
The second and third sets weren't much closer, with Highland taking them 25-12 and 25-14 for the sweep.
Mackenna Thayne racked up 21 kills in the match for Highland, with McKenna Armstrong adding eight. Libero Kaylee Neilsen had 15 digs.
Highland then went on to beat Skyline in the final match of the night, 25-16, 25-15, 25-17.
Thayne had 11 kills and Armstrong 10 in the nightcap, and Neilsen had 19 digs.
"We're looking really strong this season," Highland coach Kelsey Bystrom said. "This team is all coming back from last year, so they've been playing together for a while."