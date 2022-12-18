Four years ago, when Vinnie Benavidez still coached football at Pocatello, he called Nick Sorrell with a question about the game. Benavidez liked football, but he knew far less about strategy than his friend who coached Highland’s defense, so he gave Sorrell a call.
Sometime during the phone call, Benavidez and Sorrell got sidetracked. They started talking about a machine shop in Pocatello’s Old Town that had recently gone out of business, which meant the building was available. The Sandlot, the Gate City’s only baseball training facility, had also closed its doors for good. They had been thinking about taking over the space to build some type of baseball academy — Benavidez is Poky’s head coach, and Sorrell is the American Legion Runnin’ Rebels’ head man — but deep down, they never felt serious about springing into action. “A lot of guys will just talk,” Benavidez laughed, “then the next day, we’re like, hey man, I can’t go.”
This time, though, they were ready to go. Benavidez had the resources. Sorrell had the business acumen.
“I sat there and thought about it,” Benavidez said, “and I’m like, hey, do you really wanna go for this? And he’s like, yeah, if you’re in, I’m in.”
Since Benavidez and Sorrell hung up the phone on that fall afternoon, the earth has spun around the sun some 1,400 times. As years passed and they fought to open the facility, they endured enough legal battles to make them bad lawyers. “You’d have a classic book,” Sorrell said. They exchanged phone conversations that would go like this:
Sorrell: Are you kidding me? Did that really happen?
Benavidez: I don’t know how, but yeah.
These days, though, the men share conversations of much happier natures. In November, they officially opened the doors to Be A Dude Academy, a baseball and softball training facility in Old Town where they offer lessons to just about every youth age group imaginable. They have designs on expanding and improving the place, but even as currently constructed — a big room with two lanes of batting cages and equipment, essentially — it amounts to a giant relief for the two coaches.
“There’s been a lot of blood, sweat and tears that have been put into this over the last three years or so,” Sorrell said. “So when you have a dream finally come true, when you have a vision, it’s pretty special in terms of what Vinnie had in mind. It essentially just comes down to, at least these kids have somewhere to go now.”
Be A Dude Academy, named to honor the saying that reverberates around Halliwell Park dugouts about as often as players breathe, is now open for business. Teams and individuals alike come for lessons. Sorrell and Benavidez put on camps, like the upcoming catcher’s camp guided by Arizona Diamondbacks scout Dan Ramsey and another hitting camp with batting coaches from the Toronto Blue Jays and the Boise Hawks, so combine those with the team and individual work, the two men stay plenty busy.
Turns out, for both coaches, the academy has become almost everything they imagined it could be. They liked Sandlot Academy and appreciated what it did for youth players in the area, but it was big — too big, to Sorrell and Benavidez. There, six teams could practice at once. “There’s distractions,” Benavidez said, “especially when you’ve got little kids wandering through here, and then the old (kids). There’s just so many distractions.”
“We wanted to keep it this size,” Benavidez added, motioning toward his academy. “Just so you come in, and it can be your team. You can get a lot of work in. Let’s be honest, sometimes coaches get a little mad. It’s right there, without five other teams hearing. Or coaches want to show their love to their people, and it’s a small, intimate thing. It’s there for them, and not everybody else — the way it should be.”
Walk into the facility, located at 944 N. Main Street, and you realize Benavidez is spot on. The front door opens up into a giant net that surrounds both lanes of batting cages. In one, there’s a pitching machine that delivers pitches at different speeds — just press a button on a controller near the plate and it whirrs to life, spitting out eight pitches at a time.
In the left lane sits a pitching mound, which players can amble on top of to fling pitches to the other end of the lane, where there’s a pitching target, a nine-hole square that players can aim their throws into.
That’s about as much as the building offers — for now. Sorrell and Benavidez say they’re OK with what they have now, since it offers such an intimate setting, but they want to keep building. They also have the building next to the academy, which serves as an office/relaxation zone, but to go from there to the facility, you have to walk out the door, down a few feet, then open the door to the academy.
Maybe that doesn’t sound like much of a trek, but to the men, so much of this venture is about giving kids a place to practice when temperatures plummet, when weather is too bad to practice outdoors. Heck, this week in Pocatello, conditions hovered around 20 degrees. (Remember this spring, the one that felt about 30 degrees too cold?) So Benavidez and Sorrell plan to build a hallway connecting the two buildings, another amenity for kids.
If there’s a better way to capture the men’s goals in developing this academy, well, good luck finding it. They work hard to keep this thing rolling — “Not too many people work harder than he does,” Benavidez said of Sorrell — but to them, it’s successful because they see kids benefiting from it. They’re passionate about baseball, about making people think about Eastern Idaho baseball the way they think about Boise-area baseball, about doing what they can to help players blossom and prosper.
All it took was a phone call that was supposed to be about football.
“I want the youth in our community to be successful in whatever they choose to do,” Sorrell said. “I want to give them, and we thought of any opportunity that we could, to help them get to reach their goals, whatever that might be.”
“It doesn’t matter how we got to this point, as long as we got to it,” Benavidez said. “I’m excited, not only for Nick and myself and our families and stuff, but the kids in the community. We’ve already had a lot of people come and be a part of what we got going on here. That’s exactly why we did it, and so far, it’s been fun to see.”
{div class=”asset-tagline text-muted”}Greg Woods is a sports reporter at the Idaho State Journal. Follow him on Twitter at GregWWoods.{/div}
