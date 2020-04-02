Soda Springs headlined this year's 2A All-Idaho girls basketball teams, landing the classification's payer of the year and coach of the year. The All-Idaho teams are voted on by the state's coaches and compiled by the Idaho Statesman.
Senior guard Sadie Gronning was a unanimous pick for 2A Player of the Year after leading the Cardinals to their third-straight state title. The three-time first-team all-state player ended her Soda Springs career with a 101-7 record and 1,556 points.
This past season, she averaged 18.9 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game.
"(She) is an all-around, great player," Cardinals coach Wade Schvaneveldt said. "She does not look for, or desire, individual glory. She simply wants her team to win."
Schvaneveldt joined Gronning as an individual winner, taking 2A Coach of the Year honors. Schvaneveldt has built Soda Springs into one of Idaho's premier girls basketball programs in any classification, with four state titles in the last six years.
Jorianne Balls and Dani Smith also represented the Cardinals on the All-Idaho list. Balls, a 5-foot-11 senior, made the first team after averaging 14.1 points per game. She could also score from the outside, making 39% of her 3-pointers.
Smith was a second-team honoree. The 5-foot-7 senior chipped in 9.4 points and 3.0 assists per game on the Cardinals' run to the title.
Bear Lake's Hailey Humpherys was also a second-team pick. The 5-foot-7 junior averaged 13.6 points, 2.1 assists and 1.9 steals per game, leading the Bears to their first state tournament since 2008.
SNAKE RIVER'S STEADMAN MAKES 3A FIRST TEAM
Snake River's Josee Steadman was named to this year's 3A All-Idaho girls basketball first team, released Thursday by the Idaho Statesman.
The 5-foot-11 junior averaged 15.2 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game, leading the Panthers to a state runner-up finish. She also set a 3A state tournament record, making 15 3-pointers over three games.
3A ALL-IDAHO GIRLS BASKETBALL TEAMS
Player of the Year: Taryn Soumas, jr., Timberlake
Coach of the Year: Matt Miller, Timberlake
First team
Brooke Jessen, jr., Timberlake
Josee Steadman, jr., Snake River
Mardee Fillmore, jr., Sugar-Salem
Adyson Harris, sr., Parma
Second team
Waklee Kunz, sr., Teton; Ella Fischer, jr., Filer; Blayre Jeffs, jr., Timberlake; Michelle Luke, sr., Sugar-Salem; Macey Fillmore, sr., Sugar-Salem
2A ALL-IDAHO GIRLS BASKETBALL TEAMS
Player of the Year: Sadie Gronning, sr., Soda Springs
Coach of the Year: Wade Schvaneveldt, Soda Springs
First team
Jorianne Balls, sr., Soda Springs
Kate Clark, jr., Melba
Ellie Fraas, so., Cole Valley
Madeline Cooke, sr., Cole Valley
Second team
Dani Smith, sr., Soda Springs; Kortney Trappett, sr., Melba; Anna Veeck, jr., Cole Valley; Hailey Humpherys, jr., Bear Lake; Alyssa Christensen, jr., New Plymouth