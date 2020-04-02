Cole Valley Soda Springs BASKETBALL09.JPG (copy)

Soda Springs guard Sadie Gronning (2) passes the ball to a teammate during her team's 67-56 win over Cole Valley Christian in the 2A state championship game at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa.

 Jake King/Idaho Press

Soda Springs headlined this year's 2A All-Idaho girls basketball teams, landing the classification's payer of the year and coach of the year. The All-Idaho teams are voted on by the state's coaches and compiled by the Idaho Statesman.

Senior guard Sadie Gronning was a unanimous pick for 2A Player of the Year after leading the Cardinals to their third-straight state title. The three-time first-team all-state player ended her Soda Springs career with a 101-7 record and 1,556 points.

This past season, she averaged 18.9 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game.

"(She) is an all-around, great player," Cardinals coach Wade Schvaneveldt said. "She does not look for, or desire, individual glory. She simply wants her team to win."

Schvaneveldt joined Gronning as an individual winner, taking 2A Coach of the Year honors. Schvaneveldt has built Soda Springs into one of Idaho's premier girls basketball programs in any classification, with four state titles in the last six years.

Jorianne Balls and Dani Smith also represented the Cardinals on the All-Idaho list. Balls, a 5-foot-11 senior, made the first team after averaging 14.1 points per game. She could also score from the outside, making 39% of her 3-pointers.

Smith was a second-team honoree. The 5-foot-7 senior chipped in 9.4 points and 3.0 assists per game on the Cardinals' run to the title.

Bear Lake's Hailey Humpherys was also a second-team pick. The 5-foot-7 junior averaged 13.6 points, 2.1 assists and 1.9 steals per game, leading the Bears to their first state tournament since 2008.

SNAKE RIVER'S STEADMAN MAKES 3A FIRST TEAM

Snake River's Josee Steadman was named to this year's 3A All-Idaho girls basketball first team, released Thursday by the Idaho Statesman.

The 5-foot-11 junior averaged 15.2 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game, leading the Panthers to a state runner-up finish. She also set a 3A state tournament record, making 15 3-pointers over three games.

3A ALL-IDAHO GIRLS BASKETBALL TEAMS

Player of the Year: Taryn Soumas, jr., Timberlake

Coach of the Year: Matt Miller, Timberlake

First team

Brooke Jessen, jr., Timberlake

Josee Steadman, jr., Snake River

Mardee Fillmore, jr., Sugar-Salem

Adyson Harris, sr., Parma

Second team

Waklee Kunz, sr., Teton; Ella Fischer, jr., Filer; Blayre Jeffs, jr., Timberlake; Michelle Luke, sr., Sugar-Salem; Macey Fillmore, sr., Sugar-Salem

2A ALL-IDAHO GIRLS BASKETBALL TEAMS

Player of the Year: Sadie Gronning, sr., Soda Springs

Coach of the Year: Wade Schvaneveldt, Soda Springs

First team

Jorianne Balls, sr., Soda Springs

Kate Clark, jr., Melba

Ellie Fraas, so., Cole Valley

Madeline Cooke, sr., Cole Valley

Second team

Dani Smith, sr., Soda Springs; Kortney Trappett, sr., Melba; Anna Veeck, jr., Cole Valley; Hailey Humpherys, jr., Bear Lake; Alyssa Christensen, jr., New Plymouth

