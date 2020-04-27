The early-morning runs and outwork-everyone mentality finally paid off for Ryeker Andersen.
His dream of becoming a college wrestler, which he's carried with him since middle school, came true last week, when he signed to wrestle at Big Bend Community College.
"It felt pretty amazing. It was like, 'Wow, I never thought that this would happen,'" the Century High senior said. "When I was a kid, it was just a dream and people always told me that dreams don't always come true, so set your hopes high and just hope for the best. That's what I did and it happened."
Andersen spent the last six years chasing his goal.
He's always been a successful wrestler -- he won a district title as a sophomore and was a two-time state placer -- but at a certain point, he realized that he wouldn't get by on talent alone.
"In middle school, I was pretty good. I was better than most of the kids in middle school," Andersen said. "And then as everyone matured and gets older, gets stronger, it got a little bit harder, and that's really when I started to realize that if I want to complete my dream, I have to start working harder than everyone else."
So Andersen committed himself. Aside from his work in Century's wrestling room, he went for 6 a.m. runs.
"He's a hard worker. He's just got a great work ethic," Century wrestling coach Michael Millward said. "Whatever he does and puts his mind to, he's going to be successful."
Big Bend noticed and offered Andersen a spot on the team.
Andersen sent Vikings coach Jose Tanguma his highlight reel and got positive feedback about his hard work and aggressive wrestling style.
"He said that I was super aggressive and he said that's what you need on this college level to be successful," Andersen said.
Big Bend, located in Moses Lake, Washington, competes in the Northwest Conference of the National Collegiate Wrestling Association (NCWA). The Vikings tied for 12th at the 2020 national championship tournament with two individuals placing in the top five.
Andersen is set up to gain a strong drilling partner in Jovan Garcia. Garcia won a conference championship and was the national runner-up at 125 pounds -- Andersen wrestled at 126 in high school -- last season for Big Bend.
"(Tanguma) said that I'll be a good drilling partner for him and, hopefully, that we'll both make each other good," Andersen said. "And hopefully, we'll both be up there on the podium this year."