POCATELLO RUNNIN’ REBELS 4, SOUTH FREMONT 2
The Runnin’ Rebels’ early lead stood up in a close game to open the Single-A Idaho American Legion state tournament Monday at Minico High School.
"South Fremont came out and they played really well," Runnin' Rebels manager Nick Sorrell said. "At this point, you're going to see everybody's best shot. It was good to squeak one out. We know that from here on out, we're not going to have any blowout games."
Pocatello scored three runs in the first two innings on a Seth Nate single, a South Fremont error and a Dylan Jester single.
South Fremont came back with two runs in the fourth, but the Runnin’ Rebels tacked on an insurance run in the sixth on a sac fly by Jester.
Dalton Jones threw a complete game for Pocatello, giving up five hits and two walks and striking out eight.
"(The final out), that was going to be be his last batter," Sorrell said. "The last two, three innings, he really focused in, had some quick innings. That allowed to get through all seven. He pitched really well."
The Runnin’ Rebels play the Idaho Falls Tigers at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
IDAHO FALLS TIGERS 7, BLACKFOOT AA 6
A walkoff by the Idaho Falls Tigers sent Blackfoot to the loser’s bracket of the Single-A Idaho American Legion state tournament Monday at Minico High School.
Blackfoot went to the bottom of the seventh with a 6-5 lead, but the first two Idaho Falls batters tripled and singled to tie the game.
Blackfoot pitcher Jace Grimmett then got a strikeout and a flyout, but the runner on first moved to third on two wild pitches during those at bats.
Pinch hitter Grayson Thomas then singled to center on an 0-1 count to win it for the Tigers.
"In state championships, little mistakes are magnified ten-fold," Blackfoot coach Zachary Reay said. "This time of year, you have to play as close to perfect as you can."
Blackfoot took a 5-1 lead through two innings, but Idaho Falls came back to tie it at 5-5 through four.
The Broncos scored one in the top of the fifth to take a 6-5 lead that held up through the fateful seventh.
Benjamin Wilson and Nate Goodwin drove in two runs apiece for Blackfoot.
Grimmett took the loss despite 2 2/3 innings of strong relief. The three hits he gave up in the seventh were the only knocks Idaho Falls managed against Grimmett.
Blackfoot plays South Fremont in a loser-out game at 1 p.m. Tuesday.
"Our backs are against the wall, you have to play like there's no tomorrow," Reay said. "The chips are down."
POCATELLO RUNNIN’ REBELS 4, SOUTH FREMONT 2
South Fremont 000 200 0 — 2 5 2
Pocatello 210 001 x — 4 6 1
Pocatello — WP: Dalton Jones. 2B: Kyler Spracklen.
IDAHO FALLS TIGERS 7, BLACKFOOT AA 6
Blackfoot 230 010 0 — 6 10 3
Idaho Falls 011 300 2 — 7 11 0
Blackfoot — LP: Jace Grimmett. 2B: Nate Goodwin, Stryker Wood.
Idaho Falls — WP: Dillon Seeley. 2B: Tag Miller, Bradley Thompson. 3B: Zack Lee.