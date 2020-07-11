POCATELLO — After playing their fifth and sixth games in three days under the hot July sun, the Pocatello Runnin’ Rebels looked tired.
Their opponents being the defending American Legion national champions certainly didn’t help matters either.
The Idaho Falls Bandits dealt the Runnin’ Rebels losses in both frames of their doubleheader Friday night, winning the first contest 13-4 and the second game 17-4.
The Runnin’ Rebels tallied six errors and several fielding plays that were just barely missed over the course of the two games under the lights of Bill Derham Memorial Field at Haliwell Park in Pocatello.
Coach Nick Sorrell saw positives from his Runnin’ Rebels squad, but wants to see a more complete performance from his team.
“We need to put together a complete game that we play well both offensively and defensively, not just one or the other,” Sorrell said.
In game one, Runnin’ Rebels pitcher Riley Peck gave up 6 earned runs on 9 hits, while the other 7 Bandits runs were unearned. Peck had the unenviable task of both attacking the strike zone while also avoiding pitches that the hard-hitting Bandit bats could send towering into an outfield gap or screaming down the line. This resulted in Peck walking nine.
Despite the rough statistical outing, Peck was able to gut out a complete game, pitching all 6 innings and totaling a whopping 141 pitches in the effort.
Though the Bandits jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the top of the first inning, the Runnin’ Rebels kept things interesting early. Trei Hough hit an RBI single to center, droving in Easton Durham, who had reached base after being hit by a pitch. Later in the inning, Jaxon Christensen hit his own RBI single which brought Dylan Jester home, bringing the score to 4-2 after the first frame.
The Bandits responded by scoring two runs apiece in both the second and third innings while holding the Runnin’ Rebels scoreless. In the top of the fourth inning, the Runnin’ Rebels were finally able to get out of the inning without allowing the Bandits to increase their lead. In the bottom half of the fourth, Payton Cleaves knocked in a run, driving Eben Curtiss home with a double to right field. Durham smacked a line-drive single to left on the very next pitch, scoring Cleaves from second and trimming the Bandits’ lead to four runs.
The Bandits staunched the momentum by tacking on five more runs and quieting the Runnin’ Rebels’ bats, ultimately winning game one 13-4 in six innings.
The Runnin’ Rebels turned the tables on the Bandits in the first inning of the nightcap. After giving up one run and walking a Bandit to load the bases, Caden McCurdy struck out the next batter to escape the jam with minimal damage.
In the bottom half of the frame, the Runnin’ Rebels took advantage of control issues from the Bandit pitcher. Cleaves walked to begin the inning, and following back-to-back strikeouts, Hough and Kyler Knowles were consecutively hit by pitches. Cleaves scored from third on a wild pitch in between the two beanings to tie the game at 1. Braxton Wilhelm then hit a grounder to the shortstop and reached first on an error, driving in Hough and Knowles to give the Runnin’ Rebels a 3-1 lead.
It didn’t last long.
The Bandits scored four off McCurdy in the next frame to regain the lead at 5-3 and never looked back. The Runnin’ Rebels managed one more run in the fifth inning, but noticeably faded down the stretch as the Bandits notched more than half of their runs in the final two frames with the Runnin’ Rebels runnin’ on fumes.
McCurdy took the loss, giving up 10 runs on 11 hits over 5 2/3 innings. He struck out three.
The two losses dropped the Runnin’ Rebels’ record to a still-impressive 21-7.
“We need to erase those games from our memory and come back focused on our ultimate goal,” Sorrell said.
The Runnin’ Rebels get a few days of much-needed rest before returning to action Tuesday evening for a double feature against Rigby at 6:00 p.m.