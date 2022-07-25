8S7A1571.jpg

Runnin' Rebels center fielder Mack Evans makes contact with a pitch during a game earlier this season.

 Kyle Riley/For the Journal

The Runnin' Rebels dropped their AA state tournament fourth-round game on Monday, falling to Coeur d'Alene in an 11-3 affair, but they're moving on to Tuesday's state championship game.

Because the Runnin' Rebels had advanced to this stage of the tournament without a loss, this game's real purpose was to determine how many times the team's championship-game opponent would need to beat them. Whoever the Rebels face on Tuesday, either Coeur d'Alene or Idaho Falls, there will be just one game. Since all three teams have one loss, the winner captures the AA state title.