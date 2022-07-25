The Runnin' Rebels dropped their AA state tournament fourth-round game on Monday, falling to Coeur d'Alene in an 11-3 affair, but they're moving on to Tuesday's state championship game.
Because the Runnin' Rebels had advanced to this stage of the tournament without a loss, this game's real purpose was to determine how many times the team's championship-game opponent would need to beat them. Whoever the Rebels face on Tuesday, either Coeur d'Alene or Idaho Falls, there will be just one game. Since all three teams have one loss, the winner captures the AA state title.
In Monday's game, Jayce Vaughan and Brody Burch turned in two-hit outings and the Runnin' Rebels got RBIs from Gunner Wilhelm, Colton Sneddon and JD Gunderson, but that wasn't enough to come back. The Lumbermen tallied three runs in the second inning and five in the third, so even though the Rebels responded with runs in the fourth, sixth and seventh innings, they couldn't scale the deficit.
Either way, that sets the stage for an intriguing championship game. The Runnin' Rebels could get a chance to play Idaho Falls, which has won two straight Idaho state tournaments, plus two straight American Legion World Series. Or they could get a rematch with Coeur d'Alene. Only time will tell.