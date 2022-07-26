Nick Sorrell has coached long enough to come up short in the moments that matter. He’s lost championship games in football, baseball, you name it. In those moments, he’s thought back to decisions he made in the game. I should have done this. I should have done that.
“But this one, it’s like, I don’t have any regrets,” Sorrell said, “and these kids shouldn’t have any regrets. They did everything they could. They clawed, scraped, did everything that we asked of them as coaches. In my mind, that’s what it’s all about.”
That’s because even after his Runnin’ Rebels’ loss to Idaho Falls Tuesday afternoon, dropping a 9-1 decision in the AA American Legion state championship game, he felt at peace. The Bandits are a powerhouse. They’re angling for a third straight American Legion World Series title, which nobody has ever captured.
Translation: Sorrell and the Runnin’ Rebels are hardly fine with losing Tuesday’s game. It’s just that there are worse situations to be in than dropping a title game against a perennial national contender.
“That’s what makes this one, I don’t know, easier to swallow,” Sorrell said. “It’s one of those things where it’s hard to beat a time like that once, then try to beat them again. That’s the hard part. They’re so well-coached. They have great players everywhere, at every position. They’re deep. They’ve got that experience. They know how to win.”
The Runnin’ Rebels learned that the hard way on Tuesday afternoon in Nampa. In four innings, they managed just one run on Bandits starter Davin Luce, who yielded just two hits and struck out two. He did issue three walks, but the Rebels couldn’t take advantage.
That’s the thing about the Rebels’ outing at the plate, though, according to Sorrell. It’s not like his team was flustered at the plate. His guys barreled up balls. They just ended up in the gloves of the Bandits.
“They did a good job of keeping us off-balance. They kinda pitched us backwards,” Sorrell said. “But we squared up some baseballs, but they were just in the right spots. Things just didn’t fall. Then you look at them, whenever they had an opportunity to score runners, they put it where we weren’t. That’s just the story of the game.”
That reality hurt the Runnin’ Rebels worst in the seventh and final frame. Headed into the inning, the Bandits held a 4-1 lead — a difficult task to come back from, but far from impossible. Sorrell liked where his guys were. Except that’s when the Bandits poured it on, plating five runs and putting the game out of reach. In the bottom of the inning, the Rebels accepted a pair of walks, but that’s all the action they forced.
All told, the Runnin’ Rebels posted just two hits, one from Gunner Wilhelm and one from Kaden Knowles. That made it hard for them to score, let alone enough to keep up with the Bandits’ barrage.
In the end, the loss forced Sorrell to face a difficult reality: The season is over. The Rebels posted a 29-15 record. They advanced to the state title game for the second time since 2020 — when they won — and just the third time since 2012, when they fell.
Still, they lost to a worthy opponent. For Sorrell, that makes things a tad easier to stomach.
“Not a lot of people outside of our circle that we have expected us to be in this, and have that opportunity to play for a state title,” Sorrell said. “There’s not a lot of teams that get to play for a state title. So you look back and everything these kids have done and how much they’ve grown over the past 44 games in two months, I couldn’t be prouder. Just to see the growth they’ve had, to have that chance, to gain that experience that they’ll never forget.”
Greg Woods is a sports reporter at the Idaho State Journal. Follow him on Twitter at GregWWoods.