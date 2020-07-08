POCATELLO — When the subject of multi-sport athletes came up, Pocatello Runnin’ Rebels skipper Nick Sorrell and I shared a good laugh. The name Bo Jackson, synonymous with the phrase “multi-sport athlete” for sports fans of our respective generation, was brought up. Simultaneously, a surprising question dawned on both of us.
“Do kids these days even know Bo Jackson?”
As has become habit for Easton Durham in left field for the Runnin’ Rebels, at quarterback for the Highland High School football team and on the court for Rams basketball, he didn’t disappoint.
Friendly and affable, yet somehow also laser-focused and all business, Durham thoughtfully pondered the question: How long do you plan on playing three sports?
“My dream has always been to be a Bo Jackson-type,” Durham promptly says. Sorrell and I share another good laugh.
Exceeding expectations is Durham’s modus operandi in the classroom as well as on the diamond/court/field. Going into his senior year at Highland in the fall, Durham already has the sports and school juggling act down pat. Sure, seasons running consecutively and not concurrently makes it possible to play all three sports. Still, it’s one heck of a feat, especially considering Durham’s GPA currently sits at a sparkling 3.9.
In a day and age where many teenagers struggle to put down the video game controller or stop posting choreographed dance videos to TikTok for long enough to accomplish the bare minimum asked of them, how does Durham do it?
“Lots of late nights,” Durham says simply. “Lots of late nights, and lots of hard work.”
The secret to Durham’s success is that there is no secret. He’s able to do a shocking amount of hard work because he works shockingly hard. He’s precocious in his level of discipline and his mindset, and it translates extremely well from sport to sport to sport to classroom.
“It’s all about hustle and heart,” Durham says, echoing a mantra plucked from the same old-school sports file as the earlier Bo Jackson reference. “It’s not about skills or athletic ability — it’s about how bad you want it.”
Sorrell appreciated how infectious Durham’s work ethic can be with the other members of the Runnin’ Rebels, who are in the midst of an exceptionally promising 18-5 start to the season.
“Easton is a pure competitor,” Sorrell said. “He has a tireless work ethic, and you can see that work ethic and level of dedication rub off on the other players.”
As he approaches his final year of high school, Durham is approaching a crossroads where many multi-sport athletes struggle: keep on keeping on with more than one sport, or specialize in a single sport? Durham says he has considered narrowing his participation, but not for long.
“I love them all equally, so I don’t know how I would even pick,” Durham said.
That’s very on-brand for Durham. He’s passionate for each sport in equal measure. Though his success in any one sport alone is enough to justify Durham carrying himself with that trademark star-quarterback swagger, he eschews self-promotion in favor of promoting team ideals and staying humble.
When asked if he saw in himself any similarities to former Highland quarterback and current New Orleans Saints Swiss army knife Taysom Hill, Durham shut that down immediately.
“I’ve heard a few of the comparisons...yeah, they were eye-opening, but I would never compare myself someone as talented as Taysom Hill,” Durham said.
Amazing work ethic, unbelievably mature demeanor, the perfect blend of humility and quiet confidence. I close the interview by asking — only half-jokingly — if there are ANY cracks in the armor, any struggles, mistakes or bad habits that serve as a brief reminder that he’s still a kid.
For the first time all interview, Durham breaks into a sheepish smile.
“Well, I am a teenager,” the 3.9 GPA student says, allowing himself a brief chuckle. “Sometimes, I struggle to stay on task.”
POCATELLO RUNNIN’ REBELS 5, BLACKFOOT AA 1
Dalton Jones threw six strong innings, striking out six and giving up just two hits and one run, to lead the Runnin’ Rebels to a 5-1 win over Blackfoot in the first game of a doubleheader Wednesday at Halliwell Park.
The Runnin’ Rebels led 1-0 in the bottom of the second of the second game as of press time.
That “sometimes” must be why he’s short that last 0.1.