With every minute that passed across an hour and a half, Sugar-Salem’s long road to a fourth straight promised land appeared destined for an unceremonious end against Marsh Valley.
Through two quarters, it’s not even that the Eagles looked incredibly dominant as much as it was that they had found some leverage in a stalemate.
With running backs Michael and Bradley Belnap powering through the trenches, Marsh Valley was controlling the clock. The Eagles were gaining chunk yardage courtesy of physics-defying catches from Payton Howe. And the Marsh Valley defense stymieing Sugar-Salem’s rushing attack.
“We were just out of rhythm,” Sugar-Salem coach Tyler Richins said. “Out of rhythm, out of sync.”
The Diggers’ early dysfunction, though, transferred to the Eagles in the third quarter.
Down two scores, Sugar-Salem turned a fake punt into a touchdown, morphed a failed punt into another touchdown and added one more score for insurance, securing a 22-16 win over Marsh Valley in a staggering turnaround Thursday night at Holt Arena.
The Diggers advance to the state semifinals while Marsh Valley finishes its season with a 4-5 record.
“At this point in the season, you just feel fortunate to get out of the game with a win,” Richins said.
Fortunate is a good word. On Thursday, Sugar-Salem didn’t take control of the game as much as it just took control of the Eagles’ miscues.
The game swung in the third quarter, when Marsh Valley decided to fake a punt in its own territory. Bradley Belnap needed seven yards. He got six. A restless armada of blue-clad fans unleashed primal screams. Sugar-Salem took over at the Marsh Valley 40.
“He has the choice based upon what he has in front of him,” Marsh Valley coach Doug Armstrong said of the fake. “If he thinks he can make it, he has the green light to go ahead and try and make the distance. I thought he was closer than they marked him.”
In just two plays, Sugar-Salem turned that fake punt into a touchdown, and before you had a chance to digest what had just unfolded, the Diggers were squarely in the game.
Harris did it again minutes later. On the ensuing series, the Diggers capitalized on another Eagles’ mistake. Marsh Valley set up for a punt, but the snap sailed over the punter’s head, and the Eagles had to fall on it — right at their own five-yard line. The lead Marsh Valley had built was withering away before its eyes.
“The first ball we’ve had snapped over our punters head all year and they get the ball at the 5-yard line for the go-ahead score,” Armstrong said.
Sugar-Salem reduced it to ashes in one play and the Diggers took a 14-9 lead.
If only that concluded the drama. On the drive after that, Bradley Belnap’s punt caromed off his foot at an odd angle and sputtered in the air only to be settled a few strides away from him. Another short punt. Another short field for Sugar-Salem. This time, Harris punctuated a 24-yard drive with a five-yard touchdown jaunt, ballooning the Diggers’ lead to 22-9.
“How do you explain those punts? How do you explain how that comes off your foot wrong?” Armstrong said. “Worst punts I’ve seen all year. Worst our kicking game has been all year happens in the third quarter.”
Thursday marked the end of a difficult campaign for Marsh Valley. The Eagles played three reigning state champions – Beaver (UT), West Side (2A) and Sugar-Salem (3A) twice – and a Gooding team that many consider one of the top two teams remaining in the 3A playoffs.
That rough slate was not an accident.
“The truth is, to win the big games at the end of the season, you have to play that tough schedule,” Armstrong said. “I still think we played the toughest schedule in the 3A (classification).”
That’s not even really a debate. MaxPreps tracks the strength of schedule of every team in Idaho and Marsh Valley had the toughest slate by a pretty wide margin. Who had the second-toughest schedule? Sugar-Salem.
Problem is, the Eagles don’t have the kind of roster the Diggers and other 3A schools boast, which is why Armstrong said a main point for his kids this offseason will be recruiting their friends and classmates to join the Eagles’ squad next season.
“Next year is going to be a huge rebuilding year. Our numbers are not very good for next year,” Armstrong said. “We need our boys to go out and recruit other players and get them involved in the game.
“We don’t have the depth and if you look at the numbers of players or student bodies, we’re one of the smaller schools in 3A that tries to compete. We’re playing teams that can put more athletes on the field. They can platoon. And our kids have no quit.”